Checkers 60 drivers are a whole vibe, and a recent video showed them having some innocent fun

Facebook user Mohammed Asmaljee shared a video showing a Checkers 60 drivers drag racing

The people of Mzansi couldn’t help but love it and dropped hilarious comments on the clip

Now we know the secrete to the speedy delivery of Checkers 60 drivers, they train by drag racing in their spare time. Footage of a driver hauling throttle has gone viral, and Mzansi loves it!

A video showing a Checkers 60 driver drag racing has given the people of Mzansi life. Image: Facebook / Mohammed Asmaljee

Life is far too serious sometimes, and videos like this remind us to slow down, speed up, and have a little laugh.

Facebook user Mohammed Asmaljee shared a video showing a Checkers 60 drivers drag racing, and it is a vibe!

Take a look:

The people of Mzansi are here for the Checkers 60 drivers’ energy

This is the type of content we all need to see once in a while. Work is back in full swing and these drivers have reminded us all to have a little fun in between.

See what the people of Mzansi had to say:

Sameer Sarang said:

“That’s the spirit one day it will be 1000cc bikes ”

Sakhile Tighue Silubane said:

“That’s why my orders are never on time”

Gareth Marc Alcock said:

“This is the funniest thing I’ve seen all year ”

Strafford Herman said:

“In case you wonder why your delivery is late ”

Pieter Rademan said:

“Got to love it ”

