“Minister of Enjoyment”: Woman Grooves With ‘Dancing’ Giraffe

While at the Lion and Safari Park in Gauteng, a young woman showed what looked like a giraffe dancing

The Lion and Safari Park offers many experiences, including safari guides, and horseback rides and trails

Some internet users felt the giraffe wasn't busting a move but rather relieving an itch against the fence

A woman showed how she grooved with a giraffe. Images: @makoena_94 / TikTok, @lionandsafaripark / Instagram

A woman shared that she had visited the Lion and Safari Park in Gauteng and spotted a giraffe while she was there. The long-necked animal was all about the vibes as the woman danced with it.

TikTok user Moroesi uploaded a video on her account showing the giraffe moving from side to side as if it were busting a move.

In her post's caption, the self-proclaimed environmentalist stated:

"Had a time with this adorable minister of enjoyment."

What does the Lion and Safari Park have to offer?

Calling itself Gauteng's must-see tourist destination, Lion and Safari Park shared on its website that it offers more than just viewing the animals.

Below are the experiences offered:

Guided tours: One-, two-, or three-hour guided safari tours offering different packages, or a tour with the renowned animal trainer Alex Larenty.

One-, two-, or three-hour guided safari tours offering different packages, or a tour with the renowned animal trainer Alex Larenty. Self-drives: An opportunity for guests to drive their vehicles through lion and wild dog enclosures.

An opportunity for guests to drive their vehicles through lion and wild dog enclosures. Horseback rides and trails: Guests get to "explore the wonders of Africa."

Guests get to "explore the wonders of Africa." Kiddies' horse rides: 10-minute-long rides, led by guides.

10-minute-long rides, led by guides. Quad bikes (ATV): Led by qualified instructors, with stops along the way to experience wildlife.

Led by qualified instructors, with stops along the way to experience wildlife. 4x4 Trails: The trails can be enjoyed by the Soft-Roaders, more serious Off-Roaders, and suitably skilled Off-Roaders.

The trails can be enjoyed by the Soft-Roaders, more serious Off-Roaders, and suitably skilled Off-Roaders. Mountain bike trails: Guests can choose from 8km, 15km, and 20km routes.

Guests can choose from 8km, 15km, and 20km routes. Children's playground: One child per paying adult is free on all activities.

One child per paying adult is free on all activities. Wetlands restaurant: A great place to enjoy a quick meal while watching the animals in the distance.

A great place to enjoy a quick meal while watching the animals in the distance. Photographic centre and shops.

'Dancing' giraffe amuses Mzansi

While some tried to correct the woman by sharing their assumption that the giraffe was simply scratching its neck against the wire fence, other social media users enjoyed how the two were vibing in the video.

One of the giraffes at the Lion and Safari Park put a smile on people's faces. Image: lionandsafaripark

@kwazimajozi added with a smile:

"Bro is out here getting the best of both worlds — dancing and neck-scratching."

@krest742 said to the safari visitor:

"When a giraffe dances with you, know that it is a decided blessing."

@user23420661047814 wrote their opinion in the comments:

"This is more than just physical. As Africans, we've always had a connection with nature and animals. It runs in our DNA."

@brasko167 told people on the internet:

"Minister of Enjoyment is feeling the jam."

@mentali_t stated with a laugh:

"Groovist reincarnated as a giraffe."

An appreciative @blackan_sa wrote in the comment section:

"She’s definitely feeling your vibes. Thank you for making that giraffe's day."

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

