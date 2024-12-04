A woman’s attempt to bathe her cat turned into pure comedy gold, leaving social media users in stitches

The cat hilariously protested the bath, making dramatic sounds and making a dramatic escape

People can't get enough of the viral video, and are sharing funny comments about the chaotic scene

A woman struggled to give her cat a bath. Image: @kaiadior

Cats and water just don’t mix! A woman recently learned this the hard way when she tried bathing her cat.

Cat escapes taking a bath

The TikTok video captures the hilarious struggle, with the cat making warning sounds that screamed, "Not today, ma’am!"

Despite the woman’s sweet “I love you” attempts to calm her furry friend, the cat was not having it. The dramatic showdown reached peak chaos when the cat wiggled free and climbed the shower curtain.

Funny animal video goes TikTok viral

The clip, which has over 3 million views on the TikTok account @kaiadior__, had viewers laughing at the feline theatrics.

Watch the video below:

Viewers are going ham in the comments about the feisty cat who wanted nothing do with water.

Read a few reactions below:

@BIG Z commented:

"He was counting down you didn’t understand his language. 😂"

@NoxoloPrincess stated:

"How do you guys live with these things bathong?"

@divine_freedom999 mentioned:

"He don’t wanna hear that love shyt. 😂"

@ZiphoMiz asked:

"Ugogo kabani mara lo?"

@prettybrieaa_ highlighted:

"LMFAO the climb up is crazy. 😭😭"

@sunflowerfrosie wrote:

"He warned you !! he gave you 30 seconds. 😂😂😂"

@Tee joked:

"He literally said 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 f around and find out."

@Nicky_monroeee added:

"This feels like an exorcism. 😂😂😂"

@Kee shared:

"They don’t hate water you have to introduce it to them first. My cats would hop in while I were bathing."

