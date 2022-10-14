A grown man wearing nappies and pretending to be a baby recorded himself for a few laughs from online folks

The TikTok video had a lot of netizens wondering about the lengths people go to create online content

In the funny clip, the man is seen crawling on the floor, and it has gathered many views and comments worldwide

Just when you think you have seen it all, creators on TikTok come up with jaw-dropping content that leaves you speechless. A day ago, @cedazui9 posted a video wearing adult nappies, holding a feeding bottle, and crawling on the floor like a baby.

The man said he did all of that in the name of comedy, and the TikTok community was properly entertained by his silly antics.

The ladies in the comments kept mentioning in amazement that some brave woman out there had to put up with the guy on a daily basis.

One can only wonder about the thoughts running through his head before conceptualizing the TikTok clip.

Watch the video below:

@abenaadaziwa said:

"This video made my day."

@trecydenny4 wrote:

"Someone's boyfriend."

@janewairimu52 posted:

"When you think you have seen it all then boom."

@shiratwabobiug shared:

"l almost broke my legs running into the comment section to see what's going on here."

@user2829176713147 asked:

"You mean you become young instead of becoming an old man."

@balox01 mentioned:

"This is what is called baby daddy."

@mondo12343 stated:

"Before commenting I went back to the video and still I have no words."

@kirabo said:

"I think Jesus is soon coming back because the way people are behaving,"

