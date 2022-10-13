A TikTok user had Mzansi stressing when they played the falling teacup prank on their gogo, who almost had a heart attack

TikTok user Ashley Matakanye got over 4.9 million views on her prank clip as her gogo had SA entertained

People feel this prank is risky for old people, but they could not stop watching the clip and her reaction

This is probably not a prank people should be playing on old people, lol. One gogo almost had a heart attack when a youngster pulled the falling teacup prank on her.

TikTok user Ashley Matakanye's gogo was not impressed by the falling teacup challenge, lol. Image: TikTok / Ashley Matakanye

Viral challenges have some people doing strange things. Pulling a viral prank on an elderly person is probably the easiest as it is almost certain they'd know nothing about it.

TikTok user Ashley Matakanye shared a clip of someone playing the prank on her gogo. The clip got over 4.9 million views.

Poor woman almost saw the light here, lol.

The people of Mzansi laugh at gogo's priceless reaction

The way old woman's reflexes kicked in had people laughing themselves off their seats. Spiking an elderly person's heart rate like this is risky business, and it had some a tad stressed, lol.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Ntombi_Zonke said:

"Hai guys you sending us to our grave yazi maar "

@sibongilegaleboe said:

"did I saw her mouth said ..iyoooooooh.."

@hey_dat_mishajall3 said:

"I watch it more than five time her reaction tho "

@Millicent Khosa said:

"I'm sure she's still screaming drama yale gang"

@anamieartist said:

"My granny almost got a heart attack."

@Jo Thups said:

"I almost dropped my phone"

"I would return the favour": Man has SA ladies unimpressed after pranking bae, leaves dirty laundry as gift

In related news, Briefly News reported that after sharing his hilarious prank on a lady friend, a local man has got some seriously divided reactions online. The Twitter user @therealxolo got his lady believing a surprise was waiting for her, only for a batch of dirty laundry to be waiting at the end of this trail.

@therealxolo shared a bunch of pictures from the silly moment.

"Me as a husband," he captioned the silly post.

