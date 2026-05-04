A 35-year-old Mthatha woman surprised her father at work with a brand-new Isuzu bakkie. Busi from the Eastern Cape posted the moment on TikTok on 16 March 2026, and Mzansi melted.

TikToker @busi2388 shared the moment with her dad. Images: @busi2388

Source: TikTok

Dad had no idea what was coming

Busi, who goes by @busi2388, did not show up with just a card or flowers. She arrived at her dad’s workplace with an Isuzu D-Max single cab worth over R370,000. The gift was a surprise for both her parents on a very special year. The couple are celebrating 36 years of marriage, and their daughter pulled up. Mzansi saw the whole thing unfold on TikTok and absolutely loved every second.

People flooded the comments and said the video was one of the most touching things online. South Africans praised Busi for going all out to honour her parents this way. The post spread fast, and the love from viewers just kept pouring in.

See the bakkie in the TikTok clip below:

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Mzansi reacts to the gift

@M.M🌸 commented:

“My absent father will think it's AI.”

@👸 MrsB wrote:

“I met my dad through court child support, R200 a month. When I started working, I gave him R10k, paying all his R200 for 4 years. Now that he is jobless, he is always asking me to help. I do have money, but he will never see a R10 from me.”

@Merica Simphiwe noted:

“Yoh! The boss at the back is not happy. Anyway, congratulations to your dad.”

Source: Briefly News