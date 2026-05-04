A TikTok video of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani reciting the iconic Shabalala commentary from the 2010 FIFA World Cup has Mzansi in their feelings. The clip, posted by South African TikToker Sibahle Muthwa on 30 April 2026, sent locals into a frenzy, with many calling on Mamdani to come back and lead South Africa.

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Photos of New York City mayor, Zohran Mamdani﻿. Images: Zohran Kwame Mamdani

Source: Facebook

Muthwa did not hold back while speaking over the clip. She made it clear that South Africa is desperate for new leadership, pointing to the upcoming elections, Johannesburg’s ongoing mayoral crisis, and Cape Town’s sky-high rental prices. She pleaded with Mamdani to stop teasing the country and step up.

Mzansi wants him home

South Africans flooded the comments in agreement. Many felt that Mamdani, who was elected Mayor of New York City in November 2025, is exactly the kind of leader the country needs right now. The timing of the video only added fuel to the fire.

What makes the story hit differently is that Mamdani is not a stranger to South Africa. The Ugandan-American politician, born in Kampala to parents of Indian descent, grew up in Cape Town. He attended school there as a young child before his family relocated to the United States.

For many South Africans, that connection makes the idea feel less like a fantasy and more like a real possibility.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi agrees with Muthwa

@reallylathitha commented:

“Like please, bro,😭. Stop this situationship. Let’s make this official.”

@Sassy Saffa 🇿🇦 wrote:

“He can’t deny the chemistry between us!”

@Tanya Coetzer noted:

“No one I know cares to talk about my love of Mamdani. 😭”

Source: Briefly News