SAFA has expelled four NEC members after a tense leadership dispute involving calls for Danny Jordaan to step down

The decision was taken during the association’s 34th Ordinary Congress, attended by football leaders from across South Africa

The latest developments come as SAFA also speaks confidently about financial recovery and World Cup opportunities

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SAFA has expelled four NEC members linked to calls for Danny Jordaan to resign during a tense congress. Image: SAFA_net

Source: UGC

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has expelled four suspended National Executive Committee (NEC) members linked to efforts to remove president Danny Jordaan from office.

The decision was taken during SAFA’s 34th Ordinary Congress held in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, over the weekend of 23 and 24 May 2026.

The four expelled members are Monde Montshiwa, Gladwin White, Lebogang Riet and Bhuda Mathathe. The group had reportedly been part of a faction pushing for leadership changes within SAFA and wanted Jordaan to resign.

SAFA congress expels suspended NEC members

SABC News reported that the four members were accused of violating SAFA policies and bringing the organisation into disrepute.

The members were also blamed for the collapse of an NEC meeting in March 2026 after tensions reportedly escalated during discussions about SAFA leadership.

A scuffle allegedly broke out during that meeting, resulting in disciplinary proceedings against the four officials.

Speaking after the congress, SAFA vice-president Linda Zwane confirmed that the members had now been expelled following the congress resolution.

The congress brought together delegates from across the country as well as representatives from FIFA and COSAFA.

Danny Jordaan speaks after the SAFA congress

On 24 May 2026, SAFA also released details about the congress held at the Birchwood Hotel and Conference Centre in Johannesburg.

Jordaan said delegates had welcomed several national team coaches and players during the gathering, adding that members were “very happy” to see the coaches and under-17 players greeting them.

He also highlighted SAFA’s financial reporting record, saying the association had received an unqualified audit report for the 32nd consecutive year after the audited financial statements were presented to congress.

Jordaan added that constitutional matters had also been discussed ahead of another congress planned for September 2026.

SAFA financial recovery and World Cup hopes

Finance committee chairman Mxolisi Sibam said SAFA expected stronger financial stability in the coming years.

“We can see recovery coming up in 2026. It is going to be a very, very good year for us as the Association and in 2027 we will start stabilising going forward,” Sibam said.

Sibam also linked the expected recovery to new commercial partners and Bafana Bafana’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The congress was attended by Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie, COSAFA president Tariq Babitseng and FIFA Southern Africa regional lead David Fani.

The expulsions mark the latest twist in SAFA’s leadership battles following the chaotic March 2026 NEC meeting. Despite the tensions, the association says its focus now shifts to financial recovery and preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

SAFA expelled four NEC members who demanded Danny Jordaan quit. Image: SAFA_net

Source: Getty Images

SAFA launches digital fan token ahead of World Cup campaign

Briefly News previously reported that SAFA recently entered the crypto world after announcing plans to launch an official Bafana Bafana fan token ahead of the national team’s 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign.

The digital token will allow supporters to access exclusive experiences, rewards and fan polls linked to the national team. The announcement came only days before SAFA’s congress drama.

Source: Briefly News