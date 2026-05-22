The MK Party has called for transparency following the suspension of Lala Tuku, questioning whether it is linked to internal concerns she allegedly raised before being suspended

The party claims the SABC Head of Content flagged governance failures within the broadcaster before she was removed

The SABC is also said to be investigating an R19 million payment to Bakwena Productions after various complaints

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The MK party has demanded transparency over Lala Tuku's suspension. Images:@TVwithThinus/X and Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) has called for full transparency following the suspension of the Head of Content at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), Lala Tuku, amid concerns over possible governance irregularities raised before her removal.

The party alleged that Tuku had recently submitted a report and circulated internal emails flagging what she described as governance failures and possible irregular financial conduct within the public broadcaster.

MK party issue statement over Tuku's suspension

In a statement released on Wednesday, the MK Party said concerns reportedly included issues linked to the “Pimville production” and alleged irregular payments that were authorised despite what it claims were “apparent nondeliverables.”

The party has now questioned the timing of Tuku’s suspension, suggesting it may not be coincidental given the proximity to her internal complaints.

“We are concerned about whether the suspension may be linked to her internal concerns relating to governance failures and alleged irregular payments,” the statement read

Tuku, who is a senior executive within the broadcaster’s content division, has not publicly commented on the suspension at the time of publishing.

The MK Party has urged the SABC to ensure that its disciplinary processes are transparent and free from any perception of retaliation, stressing the importance of accountability within public institutions.

See the MK party statement posted here:

SABC conducts probe into production's financial mismanagement

Meanwhile, the SABC is reportedly conducting its own internal processes to establish what happened in relation to a production agreement involving the drama series Pimville, and is attempting to recover approximately R19 million paid to Bakwena Productions for episodes that the broadcaster is reportedly struggling to obtain.

Bakwena Productions, which has been linked to a series of alleged payment disputes involving cast and crew, is owned by actor Kagiso Modupe and married producers Rashaka “Rush” Muofhe and Brenda Muofe.

The production company and its principals have faced repeated criticism within the local entertainment industry over allegations of late or non-payment of cast members, crew, and service providers.

At the time of publishing, the SABC has not issued a detailed public response addressing the MK Party’s claims or the specific circumstances surrounding Tuku’s suspension.

Terry Phetho and Lala Tuku's friendship under the spotlight amid scandal

In related news, the alleged relationship between SABC Head of Content Lala Tuku and actress Terry Pheto has come under scrutiny following the suspension of Tuku and other executives over the Bakwena Productions Pimville payment dispute. The production reportedly ground to a halt after cast members downed tools due to unpaid salaries by Bakwena Productions, resulting in significant disruptions. Pheto has also previously faced public attention after being linked to the National Lotteries Commission R20.6 million scandal.

The SABC building. Image: SABC website

Source: UGC

Celebrities comment on the Pimville SABC saga

Previously, Briefly News reported that more public figures have voiced their opinions on the Pimville saga. The latest celebrities to speak up were Sizwe Dhlomo and Loyiso MacDonald, who took to their respective social media pages to react to the SABC's move to suspend some executives. The two tagged the Sports, Arts and Culture minister Gayton McKenzie, bringing the Pimville salary drama to his attention on X.

Source: Briefly News