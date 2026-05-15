Sizwe Dhlomo and Loyiso MacDonald have responded to the drama surrounding Pimville, the SABC and Bakwena Productions

This follows the SABC's decision to suspend several executives amid the salary disputes raised by actors

Among those suspended is Lala Tuku, leading social media to share their unfiltered opinions

Sizwe Dhlomo and Loyiso MacDonald have responded to the drama at the SABC. Image: Sizwedhlomo, Loyisomacdonald

Source: Instagram

As the drama at Pimville heats up, more public figures have voiced their opinions. The latest being Sizwe Dhlomo and Loyiso MacDonald, who took to their respective social media pages to react to the SABC's move to suspend some executives.

Sizwe and Loyiso shine light on Pimville salary drama

Actor Loyiso MacDonald tagged the Sports, Arts and Culture minister Gayton McKenzie, bringing the Pimville salary drama to his attention on X.

"I know it seems like a side-quest, but have you heard about a TV show called Pimville? Terrible things are happening there."

On the other hand, Sizwe Dhlomo reacted with a short "Ewu", which is a Zulu expression for "Danm" in English. He left the comment under Phil Mphela's post, which reads: "SABC Suspends Exec Over Pimville. SABC Head of Content, Lala Tuku, and other individuals have been placed on precautionary suspension pending internal processes. This is linked to concerns around risk mitigation measures relating to the payment saga affecting the Pimville telenovela."

The show replaced SABC 2's long-standing telenovela, Muvhango, and it has a star-studded cast including Gail Mabalane, Jesse Suntele, Thapelo Mokoena, Mondli Makhoba and Matli Mohapeloa, to name a few.

On Monday, 11 May 2026, Kagiso Medupe took to his Instagram account to clarify some of the misconceptions surrounding Pimville and his speculated role in the drama.

Modupe claimed that he was removed from executive producer to head director when Pimville signed its contract with the SABC. Without mentioning any names, the TV producer further claimed that he was never involved in any financial functions of Pimville, as it's the responsibility of the channel and the executive producer.

Sizwe Dhlomo and Loyiso MacDonald responded to the 'Pimville' salary drama. Image: SABC

Source: Instagram

SABC shifts blame to Bakwena amid salary drama

Releasing a statement, the SABC responded to the Pimville drama, saying the production company is to blame for this.

"It must be noted that in this case, the production company concerned is in breach of the contract with the SABC," a part of the statement reads.

They also made it known that they have engaged with the Pimville cast to try to resolve the matter.

"The SABC became aware of concerns regarding the production company following the commissioning of Pimville and the contracting of Bakwena Productions. Following this, a set of risk mitigation measures was put in place. While these interventions were intended to safeguard the production and protect the SABC, recent developments indicate that further action is required. We remain committed to ensuring that all productions adhere to the highest standards of governance, accountability, and fair treatment of all industry professionals," the statement ends.

Bakwena producer threatens legal action

In a previous report from Briefly News, Bakwena Productions co-producer Rashaka Muofhe has broken his silence after peeps labelled them a bad production company

Muofhe dismissed allegations circulating in industry and media circles as “false, malicious and legally actionable”.

Source: Briefly News