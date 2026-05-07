Bakwena Productions co-producer Rashaka Muofhe has broken his silence over social media reports that they are a bad production company

The production company previously trended on social media when it was revealed that they owe Mandla N's production company over R4 million

South Africans on social media commented on the halting of Pimville on SABC2

'Pimville' producer, Rashaka Muofhe wants to take legal action over unpaid claims. Image: TVwithThinus

Source: Twitter

Rashaka Muofhe and Kagiso Modupe's production company, Bakwena Productions, trended on social media this week after reports that they failed to pay their Pimville cast and crew.

The latest SABC2 telenovela stars actress Mapaseka Koetle, who plays the role of Dintle on Scandal!

Pimville also stars former Unmarried actress Keke Mputhi, who plays the role of Naledi Tumahole.

Sunday World reported on Wednesday, 6 May 2026, that Pimville producer Rashaka Muofhe has fired back at what he describes as a calculated smear campaign aimed at damaging his name and business interests.

In a statement issued through legal representatives, Muofhe dismissed allegations circulating in industry and media circles as “false, malicious and legally actionable”.

This comes after entertainment writer Thinus Fereira revealed on his X account on Wednesday, 6 May 2026, that Pimville episodes will not air on SABC after Thursday, 7 May 2026.

"Programming note: The final episode of Pimville will air on @SABC_2 on 7 May & then abruptly stop since no further episodes exist after Bakwena Productions failed the past 2 months to pay cast/crew. @SABCPortal was warned about it before awarding the contract," said Fereira.

The entertainment reporter adds that Muofhe shared on WhatsApp, on Monday, 4 May 2026: "Production shoot has temporarily been suspended until matters of payment have been resolved with SABC" and "communication in terms of payment dates will be communicated".

The SABC claims that it's Bakwena and that the channel had paid the company.

South Africans slam Bakwena Productions

@AnastasiMokgobu commented:

"Are you saying SABC should have judged Bakwena based on the previous shows? If I remember, they raised issues with delayed payments. I really hope this gets sorted."

@MolawaPabatso responded:

"Disgusting, how is he getting all these production gigs with his record Thinus? Unbelievable honestly."

@kbhebhe replied:

"How many times is this guy going to be involved in such scandals?"

@thatorula wrote:

"This boy, Mangi, must be canceled. He turned this industry into a joke. It's not 1st time this is happening. He's a greedy, selfish businessman."

@zottyzulu reacted:

"Getting commissioned is the best “get-rich-quick scheme”. It’s an endless loop. Time to create a public database of who gets taxpayer-funded financing, the status of those projects, and blacklist transgressors. Simple!"

@a907f73b3ff8474 responded:

"Just when you start liking the show. It's Queendom 2."

@crazythatoo replied:

"Why does everything have to fail, man? People were starting to enjoy this show. PS. Only watched one episode."

@ThulaniSundu said:

"Don't they have a qualified financial officer at Bakwena? This can't happen in every production."

'Pimville' fans slam Bakwena Productions producer Rashaka Muofhe who threatens legal action. Image: SABCPortal

Source: Instagram

Pimville confirms Thapelo Mokoena's exit, SA reacts to Kenneth's death

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Bakwena Productions producers confirmed Thapelo Mokoena's departure as Kenneth Tumagole in Pimville.

Mokoena, who played the pastoral role, trended on social media when he got written out of the telenovela in episode 6.

Pimville fans took to social media this past week to bid farewell to Kenneth's character.

Source: Briefly News