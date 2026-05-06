Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald recently shared on his social media account that Scandal! actors are wrapping up filming

ETV previously shocked South Africans when it announced the end of Scandal!

Soapie fans and viewers of the long-running TV show took to social media on Tuesday, 5 May 2026, to react to the end of the show

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The cast of 'Scandal!' ends filming 23rd season. Images: etvscandal

Source: Twitter

The cast of South Africa's award-winning soapie Scandal! have finalised filming their final scenes, after the show was cancelled in 2025 after more than 20 years on TV.

The long-running soapie recently made headlines when rapper and actress Rouge The Rapper joined the show as Sanka's sister, Darlene.

Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald revealed on his X account on Tuesday, 5 May 2026, that the cast has finished filming.

"The cast of etv’s long-running soapie Scandal! has officially wrapped filming for the 23rd and final season of the show. The final episode will air on 26 June 2026 on eTV at 8 pm," said McDOnald.

South Africans comment on the show ending

@miss_sonke said:

"@MsMasasa, your first and second era on Scandal made it watch-worthy for me. Thank you for everything you poured on that Thembeka character, my fave through and through."

@mthobisi_maduna wrote:

"I'm happy I got to see some of the actors doing their thing live, sat with the directors and watched behind the scenes, saw how lighting is set up, and how they get different angles on the same conversation. Now I have to find a new favorite soapie."

@singalakha06 replied:

"I hope they have other gigs already...unemployment is rough."

@ongathembeki said:

"Am I the only one who enjoys their storylines, the one show I actually enjoy?"

@SiphoMakeleni1 responded:

"I don't understand how you cut Scandal, it's the only show with good writing and excellent story lines."

@KOPZERO commented:

"Man, this is heartbreaking. I was hoping that they would reverse this horrendous decision."

@MjwaraKing said:

"10 January 2005 to 26 June 2026."

@winterishere61 asked:

"Is Scandal still playing? I thought they said the last episode was in January."

@SIYA_VS reacted:

"@etv has lost all of its core culture shows."

@Scarnia_11 replied:

"Top-tier SA soapie this one. Nothing comes close to it. I wonder why they had to cap this one and leave or introduce the trash they expose us to."

@TshidiPruddie responded:

"Hlogi, Bridget, and Dintle will be missed shame wish the channel didn't give them another season."

@Florencemsiman1 said:

"We only realise how good the soapie was when it has come to an end."

The Cast of 'Scandal!' finalises filming for final season. Images: etvscandal

Source: Instagram

Former Scandal! actress Masasa Mbangeni lands an international role

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that fan-favourite South African actress Masasa Mbangeni had bagged a role in an international series that is currently titled Snipper: No Action.

The actress is famously known for her roles on The River, Scandal!, and Mzali Wam will star in the upcoming Apple TV series.

Fans of the multi-award-winning actress took to social media this week to celebrate Mbangeni's latest character.

Source: Briefly News