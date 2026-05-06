Podcaster MacG's wife, Naledi Monamodi, sparked a debate on social media this week by celebrating her birthday

A video of Monamodi dancing on her birthday was shared on X on Tuesday, 5 May 2026

Fans of Podcast and Chill s commented on a video of the businesswoman on social media

SA reacts to a video of MacG's wife, Naledi, on her birthday. Image: Macgunleashed

Source: Instagram

Businesswoman and YouTuber Naledi Monamodi, who is married to MacG Mukwevho, was recently spotted having the time of her life on her birthday.

Monamodi previously made headlines when the father of her children, MacG Mukwevho, proposed marriage to her.

Social media user @YourBoiShu shared a video on his X account on Tuesday, 5 May 2026, of Naledi dancing on her birthday.

He captioned the clip: "MacG’s wife would wear such an expensive outfit, and then MacG pulls up wearing push-ins."

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According to the video, Monamodi celebrated her birthday on Sunday, 3 May 2026.

South Africans comment on the video

@florish798144 said:

"Some men never care about their looks as long as the wife is beautiful."

@NdiupiNdlo53418 wrote:

"He is just like Mark Zuckerberg. Simple life."

@yandreXO responded:

"His wife spending the money is all that matters. I really don't like guys who are showing off like so, for this is beautiful."

@____beeleigh reacted:

"Listen, I try to dress up all the time for date night, but my husband dresses like the dudes that do heists."

@_DJMosh responded:

"MacG is a perfect example of someone who’s made it. He couldn't care less."

@mc_sekgala replied:

"I believe Naledi attempted to change MacG's wardrobe, but he kept returning to Small Street, so she gave up. Mac's disinterest in Fishion is clear."

@Naphtallyjack commented:

"Monna wa nnete re mmona ka mabotse a mosadi le bana ba gagwe," (A true man is seen by how his wife and kids look).

@ntebogengcara said:

"With his Crocs, shorts, and a free T-shirt, that guy stresses the wife."

@ThabiJoy4 replied:

"MacG is the secret you all are looking for, confuse the enemy."

@MlungisiOG wrote:

"Scenes when MacG shows up."

@nyambose____ reacted:

"Naledi's IG stories always look like money. My wife deserves that."

@VusMuz_Magubs said:

"Because he bought her outfit."

@Tb0Touch replied:

"MacG’s wife or mother? Now I understand why MacG hates beautiful women."

@Mephisto1298486 responded:

"@MacGUnleashed had the obesity to talk about Mimi . . . I mean, look at his wife, yuck."

@Asvll13 said:

"I hear you, but she is so pretty, man."

@zeusblxckthe1st wrote:

"The husband worked very hard for her to enjoy life like she was supposed to."

MacG's wife, Naledi, parties on her birthday. Images: Macgunleashed and NalediM

Source: Instagram

‘Podcast and Chill’: MacG gets candid about him paying lobola to his wifey Naledi Monamodi

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that podcaster and former YFM radio personality MacG Mukwevho had paid lobola for the mother of his children, Naledi Monamodi.

The Podcast and Chill host opened up about paying his wife's bridal price this past weekend.

Chillers and South Africans on social media congratulated the star on taking his relationship with Naledi to the next level.

Source: Briefly News