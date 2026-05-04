Businesswoman and TV producer Mmabatho Montsho exposed the Exclusive Books manager on social media on Monday, 4 May 2026

Montsho revealed on her X account that she had an unpleasant encounter at the store

South Africans on social media commented on the actress's social media post

Mmabatho Montsho's Unpleasant Encounter with a Manager at Exclusive Books

Source: Getty Images

Actress and TV director Mmabatho Montso took to her social media account this week to share her unpleasant experience with a manager at Exclusive Books.

Montso previously caused a buzz online when she wished her husband, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, a happy birthday.

The former Generations actress also impressed South Africans when she bagged her master's degree.

The TV director shared on her X account that she was unhappy with the way she was treated at Exclusive Books on Monday, 4 May 2026.

"Hi @ExclusiveBooks, your manager at the Melrose Arch branch tells me to remove my handbag from my lap and put it where he can see it for 'security' reasons. Of course, he can’t explain what the security issue is. @ExclusiveBooks, kindly clarify why my bag is a security threat," said Montsho.

South Africans comment on Mantsho's post

@BrianDudee responded:

"That’s what retail stores do when black clients walk in: they ask employees to follow clients around."

@PeterDermauw wrote:

"Tell him just to search you when leaving the premises."

@MalazaKG said:

"It's called subtle racism! Sies."

@Nev_RS reacted:

"Lol! I had a similar experience at Cash Crusaders... It was my cap that the security person insisted I remove before entering the shop. BTW, I'm 69 years old and definitely not keen to be arrested for shoplifting."

@bhunlesganga commented:

"Theft. It is assumed that you are there to steal books, not to purchase."

@mmonifaithtalan said:

"Still have PTSD from this. Every time I want to reach out for my back inside, I have to think twice and reassure myself that it's safe. I put all my life on the presence of surveillance cameras."

@advdalibatyi replied:

"I visited the store this afternoon, and the employees attest to their own experience. Ill treatment of staff as well."

@MrsBashaT said:

"@ExclusiveBooks, we need answers because there is absolutely no way! This is unacceptable."

@TheJustCaused responded:

"What kind of nonsense is that? Are these not the same people who claim that black people don't read? Today, they profile a black person as a book thief. How ironic."

@TheDBK84 reacted:

"Solution? Vote with your feet! Stop buying from shops whose management and staff are hostile towards you. Tagging these people does not work; they protect each other and downplay your concerns. Boycott, spend your money elsewhere. Thank you."

Mmabatho Montsho's Unpleasant Encounter with a Manager at Exclusive Books

Source: Getty Images

Mmabatho Montsho announced as a Juror at the 2025 Encounters Documentary Film Festival

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Mmabatho Montsho joined the 2025 Encounters Documentary Film Festival as a juror, lending her expertise to the prestigious Encounters Al Jazeera Award for Best International Documentary Encounters Festival praised.

Montsho’s multidisciplinary work and past curatorial roles at the Human Rights and Basha Uhuru Film Festivals.

Social media fans celebrated the milestone, applauding Montsho's career, which includes award-winning films, TV roles, and a Master's Degree from Falmouth University.

Source: Briefly News