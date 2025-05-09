Mmabatho Montsho celebrated her partner Mbuyiseni Ndlozi with a heartfelt tribute when he turned 40 years old on Friday 9 May

Netizens flooded the comments with birthday well-wishes and affectionate messages praising Mbuyiseni Ndlozi

Montsho has publicly shown love to her partner Mbuyiseni, including on his first day of work at Power FM

Mmabatho Montsho celebrated Mbuyiseni Ndlozi on his 40th birthday. Image: mbuyisenindlozi, montshotheblack

Source: Instagram

Talented media personality Mmabatho Montsho and her partner former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Member of Parliament Mbuyiseni Ndlozi have long been the definition of couple goals.

Mmabatho Montsho celebrates Mbuyiseni Ndlozi on his birthday

Mmabatho Montsho and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi have never been ones to shy away from publicly displaying their love for each other. Mmabatho Montsho melted hearts online after she took to her X account and penned a short but heartfelt message to her partner on his 40th birthday on Friday 9 May. The post was captioned:

“Happy birthday, Bhudelwayo @MbuyiseniNdlozi 🎈🎈🎈🎈eternally proud of you!”

Mmabatho Montsho shared a video showing a picture of Ndlozi smiling while Salif Keita’s Mandjou plays in the background.

Watch the video below:

Netizens wish Mbuyiseni Ndlozi happy birthday

In the comments, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi showed love to the filmmaker with a heart emoji. Netizens filled the comments with birthday well-wishes for the beloved former politician turned radio host.

Here are some of the comments:

@EmpireTDlu said:

“Happy birthday to Mzansi's ever smiling and happy man. May you carry God's smile forever 🎂🥳🎉”

@Thava1931 asked:

“How are you welcoming him to the 4th floor? You have 2 years in the 4th floor please show him around.”

@BruceMwai responded:

“Happy birthday to our pride of the nation. Our very own Docotela. May the good Lord continue to bless you and increase your territory mhlekazi @MbuyiseniNdlozi 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳”

@BruceNkomati replied:

“Happy birthday to me! I share this special day with Dr @MbuyiseniNdlozi & the talented @ShoMadjozi. Wishing myself a wonderful celebration! Happy birthday to you guys, may God increase both of you! 🥳❤️🎂🎂🎂🥂🥂🥂”

Mmabatho Montsho shows love to Mbuyiseni Ndlozi

Meanwhile, Mmabatho Montsho melted hearts online when she showed love to Mbuyiseni Ndlozi on his first day as a radio presenter.

Ndlozi, had initially stated that he was leaving politics to focus on his academic studies. He was later announced as the new host of Power Talk on Power FM.

Taking to X, the former Generations actress penned a short and sweet message to her man, saying she wished him a blessed first day at his new job.

"Blessed and God filled first and every day of your #PowerTalk journey @MbuyiseniNdlozi. Let’s go," she wrote.

Mzansi joined Mmabatho Montsho in showing love to Ndlozi and also wished him a happy first day at work.

Mmabatho Montsho completes 1st documentary

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mmabatho Montsho wrapped up the filming of her first feature documentary in January.

Mmabatho Montso took to her socials and revealed that her first feature documentary was almost complete.

Sharing her gratitude on X, she acknowledged the challenges of filmmaking and praised her collaborators for their support

