Talented South African actress and TV producer Mmabatho Montsho recently showed love to her partner Mbuyiseni Ndlozi

The former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, has left politics to focus on his academic studies

Mzansi is fully behind Ndlozi as he embarks on a journey different to what he had dedicated his life for

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has hung his red beret and traded it for the Power FM radio microphone.

Mmabatho Montsho is proud of Mbuyiseni Ndlozin, who started his first day on Power FM. Image: @mbuyisenindlozi/@montshotheblack

Source: Instagram

Actress Mmabatho Monthso gushes over Mbuyiseni Ndlozi

If there is anyone who is proud of Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, it has to be his significant other, Mmabatho Montsho. Ndlozi announced his new venture on Power FM a while back. His first official day at he radio station is Monday, 3 March 2025.

Taking to X, the former Generations actress penned a short and sweet message to her man, saying she wishes him a blessed first day at his new job.

"Blessed and God filled first and every day of your #PowerTalk journey @MbuyiseniNdlozi. Let’s go," she wrote.

Why Mbuyiseni Ndlozi left politics for radio

After what he called an "unconstitutional" suspension from the EFF, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi bowed out from politics. This happened just weeks before the EFF conference.

He resigned from the party as a member of parliament to focus on his academic studies.

When this was announced, Mmabatho proved that she was his biggest cheerleader by congratulating him.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has begun his journey on Power FM. Image: @MbuyiseniNdlozi

Source: Twitter

Mzansi wishes Ndlozi well on his 1st day at Power FM

Social media users backed Mmabatho Montsho in wishing Ndlozi a happy first day at work.

@Tshepis68784475

"Welcome to power, Bro. Now we're going to experience u without a crowd. I was always behind you, even though we were in different camps. I watched the podcast and listened to you and the Chair. Much love, Bro."

@Deartroublegal

"And he has such a beautiful smile. I know he got this."

@Thapelo_Malete_

"On his 1st show, he will interview Linda Siyiba, Shadow Thwala, and Ntate Thuso Motaung. Talk about a fire star."

@SimonSephapo

"Thanks Mrs Ndlozi, the #1 cheerleader of our Cde. Best wishes to you, my leader on Power FM. Matla!"

@Teiburry

"Ooh wow, I am listening. Ground breakers. Harmonic ear. Sister and brother from another mother immersed in conversation is like I am hearing it for the 1st time..to be you Power. Now we are talking."

@NathiSimam54446

"Thank you Mmabatho for standing firm in supporting your husband. We men deserve such strong women in our lives. We recognise your role and support for Dr Ndlozi. Imbokodo indeed, best wishes."

@T_S_T_dee

I like how the same people who called for your demise are now acting holy and wishing you the “best of luck”. Thanks for showing the highest level of discipline and passion in these trying times. Asina Nzondo and I will eventually achieve economic freedom in our lifetime. All the best for tomorrow, Dr! We will never be ashamed to be associated with you as young African professionals."

