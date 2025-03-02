Former Real Housewives of Durban cast member Annie Mthembu's estranged husband Kgolo 'Daguru' Mthembu, is allegedly selling secondhand items

Kgolo Mthembu became a hot topic on social media after reports that he is trying to re-group financially

Online users reacted to the husband of the former reality TV star Annie Mthembu garnering some unexpected reactions

Annie Mthembu, best known for her appearance on Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD), is the talk of the town after people noticed her husband Kgolo Mthembu on Facebook marketplace. The couple is known for being on a show that follows people who live lavish lifestyles.

Former 'RHOD' cast member Annie Mthembu's estranged husband Kgolo 'Daguru' Mthembu allegedly selling his possessions. Image: @mrsannbition / @kgolodaguru_exp

Source: Instagram

The claims about Kgolo Mthembu possibly selling some of his possessions went viral on social media. People shared their two cents about Annie Mthembu's husband and his alleged financial situation.

Daguru Mthembu sells 2nd hand items

Blogger @saneleknosi on X shared a post alleging that Daguru was selling his furniture on Facebook Marketplace. The post alleged that he is trying to financially recover after his business failed. Read the post shared on X:

Annie Mthembu and husband faced financial strain

Briefly News reported that Annie and Kgolo were rumoured to have money troubles in 2024. The pair were also rumoured to be headed for splitsville.

Trouble in paradise allegedly began when Daguru's previously successful clubs fell apart. The club owner reportedly handed the business over to a friend amid the challenges.

Kgolo 'Daguru' Mthembu's club businesses went downhill, bringing on financial problems. Image: @kgolodaguru_exp

Source: Instagram

SA supports Annie Mthembu's ex

While some people were critical of Kogolo, others encouraged him and declared that he would recover financially. Many posted supportive comments saying Daguru would rise again. Others admired the items listed on Facebook marketplace.

@StraightupGal said:

"May he get the strength to bounce back and maintain what he has. We all go through hard times, some harder than others, but God is there and Kgolo will pull through."

@lioneszT wrote:

"One thing about money: it ebbs and flows, but it always finds a way back. They will rise again."

@Maleratom_1 added:

"They’ll bounce back ke yona “for better or for worse” e, if they’re still together. Otherwise o tlo ba shup (he'll be fine)."

@NMokgomo commented:

"It is only a season and it will pass, most of us go through this fortunately, for us we are not famous so no one would neka our dirty linens for everyone to see, siyagowisha sibaningi. Strength to Kgolo he will bounce back."

@mamtungwa_ added:

"He will bounce back shame man 😔"

