Former reality TV star, Annie Mthembu and her husband, Kgolo "Daguru", are reportedly struggling financially

Kgolo's nightclub businesses are allegedly suffering, with one establishment having already been sold to make ends meet

This comes after the couple was rumoured to be heading to Splitsville after allegedly unfollowing each other on social media

Annie Mthembu's husband, Kgolo “Daguru”'s businesses are apparently suffering. Images: mrsannbition, kgolodaguru_exp

Source: Instagram

Rumour has it that Annie Mthembu and her husband, Kgolo "Daguru", are having financial difficulties.

Annie Mthembu and hubby allegedly face money troubles

Former Real Housewives of Durban star, Annie Mthembu, is said to be in a financial crisis after her husband's businesses began to suffer.

ZiMoja reports that Kgolo "Daguru"'s nightclubs haven't been making enough money, and he was left with the difficult decision of selling the prestigious Views At Twenty5 in Durban to DJ Bongz. A source revealed:

"Kgolo has been going through some challenges, and it only made sense to hand the business over to a friend instead of a stranger."

All the while, Annie runs businesses of her own, including the Annaesthetic Beauty Studio and a marketing agency called We Do Marketing.

This comes after Daguru was accused of exploitation by rising star, DJ Wobbly, who claimed to have gone from pillar to post for his money after playing at Kgolo's clubs.

The Mthembus allegedly unfollow each other

To make matters worse, it's also rumoured that the couple's marriage is in trouble after allegedly unfollowing each other.

Briefly News reported on several netizens' suspicions about the Mthembus' alleged marital drama, which was also fueled by Kgolo's alleged infidelity.

Not only that, but some netizens claim that their marriage has been rocky for some time, which was why Annie left RHOD in the first place:

Sutwokazi claimed:

"That thing ended a long time ago; that's the real reason why she never returned to that show."

Londie London called out by designer

In an earlier report, Briefly News detailed some allegations made by a fashion designer who claimed that Londie London scammed them.

The designer alleged that Londie failed to pay for the clothes she had taken, reportedly sold them to other clients, and never fulfilled her outstanding balance of R17K with her frustrated designer.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News