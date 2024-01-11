Annie Mthembu revealed that she would not be returning to the Real Housewives of Durban

The media personality shared that she is taking a mental wellness break as well as to focus on her businesses

Fans were disappointed at Annie's bow from the show but wished her well for her future

'Real Housewives of Durban' star, Annie Mthembu is taking a bow and won't return for the show's fourth season. Images: mrsannbition

Real Housewives of Durban star, Annie Mthembu will be taking a backseat for the show's fourth season. The businesswoman shared a statement about her departure, saying it was for the best as she prioritises her growth, and received encouraging messages from her peers and adoring supporters.

Annie Mthembu b from RHOD

As the Real Housewives of Durban make a return for the show's fourth season, it surely will not be the same without one of its stars, Annie Mthembu.

The star took to her Instagram page to announce that she needed to focus on her mental health as well as her booming businesses, thus taking a break from the show. Annie is the owner of Annaesthetic Beauty Studio and the director of We Do Marketing SA, a marketing agency.

Moreover, Annie wished the RHOD cast well on the new season, saying she can't wait to watch the show and celebrate their wins:

"I had to sit this season out because I needed a mental health break, some time for reflection, and also to focus on my businesses."

"I can’t wait to watch this new phenomenal season. I know it will deliver all the vibes we are used to from the #RHODurban franchise. I wish all the cast mates the best of luck. Remember to take care of yourself in between the hype because I know it can be a lot."

Fans react to Annie Mthembu's exit from RHOD

Netizens are disappointed that they won't get to see Annie on their screens, but sent words of encouragement on her personal and professional growth:

RHOD star Sorisha Naidoo showed love to Annie:

"Friends forever, serving leg and good honest friendship from the start!"

South African singer, Londie London said:

"My fighter! Love you so much."

Former RHOD star LaConco wished Annie well:

"This is a beautiful bow/ caption. Blessed 2024 to you and family, wishing you the best with your other adventures."

RHOD's Jojo Robinson wrote:

"We love you so much!"

keyssa_tshepi said:

"Bathoong, Annie, we're gonna miss you."

megz_sch asked:

"What’s the point of watching without Annie?"

jessy_chena posted:

"Definitely not going to be the same."

Annie Mthembu's husband gets dragged over money

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Annie Mthembu's husband, Kgolo "Da Gugu" Mthembu, being called out by DJ Wobbly for failing to pay him.

The DJ/ producer penned an emotional post about being exploited by Mthembu, saying he felt worthless for not being able to care for himself or his family.

