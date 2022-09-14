The Real Housewives of Pretoria is scheduled to premiere in October, but the cast has left social media divided

Social media users reacted to the reality television show's trailer that entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared

Many people were baffled by the fact that all the housewives were white; there were no black housewives

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The highly anticipated Real Housewives of Pretoria has sparked outrage among social media users. The show is set to premiere in October on KykNet TV.

The cast of The Real Housewives of Pretoria has caused a stir on social media. Image: @2BrightlyAgain.

Source: Twitter

Fans have shared mixed reactions to the show's teaser circulating on social media. Many said they felt the show left out black housewives and chose only white ladies.

According to News24, the housemates are Renske Lammerding, the owner of the Mrs Globe pageant and the owner of a boutique in Silver Lakes. Marié Bosman, a pastor with a pilot's license and two PhDs. 27-year-old Talana Veren-Kuhn, the owner of Earth DK and Millennial Marketing. Kiki La Coco, the wife of Malcom Wenzel, popular for making hilarious TikTok skits with their househelp Thembi. The president of Tammy Taylor Mel Viljoen and Rhona Erasmus.

Reacting to the cast on a post shared by popular entertainment commentator Phil Mphela on , fans said they should have included black women who also speak Afrikaans.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

@jennifermsibi5 said:

"That's the point,they don't want us to be part of it in any way...I'm sorry but it smells of racism."

@unqobisizwe added:

"Every South African Housewives franchise has a mixed group of women, but the Real Housewives of Pretoria is just white Afrikaans women? In 2022? Oh, okay."

@Iam_Kardas noted:

"Die Real Housewives of Pretoria? Not a single African cast member? We need a little ghetto nyana on the show."

Local designers urged to dress Connie Chiume as she attends the Black Panther - Wakanda Forever premiere

In other entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that award-winning actress Connie Chiume is going to the United States of America to attend the much-anticipated premiere of Black Panter-Wakanda Forever on 26 October.

The veteran star will also attend the Hollywood African Prestigious Awards, honouring her with a Lifetime Achievement Award on 29 October.

Popular entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared the information on his Twitter page and urged South African designers t take up this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and dress the Mme Connie Chiume.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News