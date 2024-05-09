ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula said MK Party leader Jacob Zuma doesn’t know why he left the ruling party

Mbalula told ANC supporters while on the campaign trail that if people asked Zuma about his departure, he would respond by saying he hadn’t left

Many netizens felt that Mbalula and the ruling party needed to shift their focus away from the former president

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered politics and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

ANC’s Fikile Mbalula took shots at MK Party leader Jacob Zuma. Images: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg and EMMANUEL CROSET/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The ANC’s Fikile Mbalula has taken another swipe at MK Party leader Jacob Zuma.

Fikile Mbalula on Msholozi's departure from the ANC

Mbalula told ANC supporters that Zuma didn’t know why he had left the ruling party. In a clip shared by @MDNnewss, Mbalula said that when asked, Zuma would respond by saying he hadn’t left the organisation. The ANC’s Secretary-General commented while on the campaign trail in KwaZulu-Natal.

Zuma was suspended from the ANC and called to appear before the ruling party’s Disciplinary Committee for contravening the party’s constitution by endorsing the MK Party and appearing on its candidate list.

South Africans weigh in

Many netizens felt that Mbalula and the ruling party needed to shift their focus away from the former president

@Ndi_Muvenda_ asked:

“Why does the ANC give Mbalula a mic? Don’t they have a spokesperson?”

@The_A_Wagon suggested:

“Mbalula should sue DA for burning the national flag. Just forget about popularising Zuma, because they lost almost all the cases.”

@Sbue_Ndlovu said:

“This Fikile guy has nothing to offer the fools voting for ANC. To make news, he needs to mention the old man’s name.”

@Mfoka_Mlangeni giggled:

“Fix is losing it more and more by the day. ”

@Petro96941111 added:

“At the age of 82, he can't even remember anything, that's why he makes mistakes sometimes by saying vote for ANC.”

Chris Hani’s words echo as Mmusi Maimane targets Fikile Mbalula

Briefly News reported that BOSA’s Mmusi Maimane attacked the ANC’s Fikile Mbalula for using a high-end luxury vehicle while campaigning in Amaoti, KwaZulu-Natal.

Maimane quoted struggle icon Chris Hani on liberators turning into elitists travelling in Mercedes Benzes.

Many South Africans seemed to echo Maimane’s sentiments, with one stating that Hani must be turning in his grave.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News