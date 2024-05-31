The ANC has issued a communication to clarify which of its members will be present at the official IEC results center

The letter excludes their chair Gwede Mantashe, who has trended recently following controversial statements about KZN

Social media users believe that the ANC has issued a gag order to silence Mantashe from saying anything else to the media

SOUTH AFRICA - The voting process has reached the halfway mark and it appears the anxiety may be getting to some more than others. The ANC still remains below 50% and ANC chair Gwede Mantashe has lamented the loss of the KZN province with controversial statements about ethnic voting and tribalism.

South Africans believe that the ANC has muzzled Gwede Mantashe. Image: USembassy/X, myANC/X

In what seemingly appears to be a response to his utterances, the ANC's secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has issued communication to the party's deployees clarifying which member was allowed to be at the IEC results center during this election period. Mbalula clarified that only the following people were allowed: Mokonyane, Ntuli, Kekana and Bhengu. This list excludes the ANC chair Gwede Mantashe, who has been trending on social media for his controversial comments about the ANC's performance.

The letter, which was posted on X by a senior political journalist, reads:

Social media users react to ANC letter

Many social media users have concluded that the letter was directly addressing Mantashe. The reactions were mixed with some expressing amusement while others felt sorry for the longstanding ANC chair.

X user @SMutlaneng jokingly said:

"I'm feeling tribalism."

@dada_Mpisane said:

"Are they insinuating Gwede Mantashe must leave the ROC"

@stinyoyo said:

"Addressing Gwede when they have his contacts."

@sdu_mpembe said:

"Will we see people resigning."

Gwede Mantashe speaks to Briefly News

Gwede Mantashe, the African National Congress (ANC) Chairperson, attended the National ROC with an air of confidence for the vote counting process. However, his demeanor soon changed as early election results from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) rolled in.

Despite leading nationally, in not so many words Mantashe noted to Briefly News that the ANC was shaken by the MKP's success over the province.

