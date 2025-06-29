The Democratic Alliance considered tabling a motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa

The party held a press briefing on 28 June 2025 to discuss its options following Ramaphosa's failure to take action

John Steenhuisen stated that the party was losing confidence in the president's ability to lead the country

The Democratic Alliance considered tabling a motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG - The Democratic Alliance is losing confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ability to act as a leader, but will not be filing a tabling a motion of no confidence against him just yet.

That was the statement from the party on 28 June 2025 during a press briefing, which was streamed live on Facebook and YouTube. The press briefing was to address Ramaphosa’s failure to act against corruption‑accused ministers from the African National Congress.

The party gave Ramaphosa an ultimatum on 26 June 2025 after he fired the DA’s Andrew Whitfield for travelling to the United States without his approval. The president has defended his decision, saying he informed the party ahead of time that he planned to do it.

Democratic Alliance considers tabling motion of no confidence

During the press briefing, DA leader John Steenhuisen said that a motion of no confidence against the president was still on the table. He admitted that the party was losing confidence in Ramaphosa over his failure to uphold his word and act against corruption.

“Now, while the federal executive decided not to table a motion of no confidence at this stage, it is clear that the DA is losing confidence in the president’s ability to act as a leader, not only of the ANC but of the GNU,” he said.

The party wanted Ramaphosa to take action against ministers Thembi Simelane, who was linked with the VBS scandal, and Nobuhle Nkabane, who has been criticised recently for her handling of the SETA appointments.

The party is also remaining in the Government of National Unity, stating that there would be a coalition of chaos and destruction if parties like the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party became a part of government.

President Cyril Ramaphosa refused to give in to the DA's demands. Image: Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Democratic Alliance withdraws from National Dialogue

While the party is taking no action against the president just yet, it is pulling out of the upcoming National Dialogue scheduled for August. The event has been criticised by numerous parties as a waste of money, as R700 million is set aside for it.

“It is clear the dialogue will be nothing more than a waste of time and money, a distraction from ANC failures. This explains why they are so obsessed with it; it’s an electioneering ploy at taxpayers’ expense to gloss over the serious crisis they have plunged South Africa into,” Steenhuisen said.

Steenhuisen added that if the president could not meaningfully engage with his coalition partners, then there was little point pretending that this was anything more than an ANC-run national dialogue.

He confirmed that the DA would oppose the use of R700 million in public funds, saying that it would demand that the dialogue not proceed unless Ramaphosa removed corrupt ANC individuals as well.

DA slams Ramaphosa's dismissal decision

Briefly News reported that the DA lashed out at President Ramaphosa for firing Whitfield on 26 June 2024.

The former Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition was removed with no explanation given.

The DA then gave Ramaphosa 48 hours to take action against ministers from the African National Congress.

Source: Briefly News