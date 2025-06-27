President Cyril Ramaphosa has explained why he decided to dismiss the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Andrew Whitfield

The DA gave Ramaphosa 48 hours to take action against ministers from the African National Congress as well

South Africans are divided by Ramaphosa's statement, with some agreeing with his decision and others criticising him

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

South Africans are divided by Cyril Ramaphosa's reason for firing Andrew Whitfield. Image: Luba Lesolle

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has explained the decision to dismiss the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Andrew Whitfield.

Whitfield, the former Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, was removed from the post by the president on 26 June 2025. At the time, Ramaphosa gave no reason for the decision, but thanked Whitfield for his service.

The move didn’t sit well with the DA, as party leader John Steenhuisen gave Ramaphosa 48 hours to take action against African National Congress ministers as well.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

How did Ramaphosa respond to Steenhuisen’s ultimatum?

Ramaphosa hasn’t backed down from Steenhuisen’s ultimatum, insisting that he informed the DA leader of his intention to remove Whitfield. He also stated that he informed Steenhuisen of his decision to remove Whitfield and requested that he find a candidate within the DA to replace him.

“Given all these circumstances, there are consequently no reasonable grounds for Mr Steenhuisen and the Democratic Alliance to issue ultimatums and threats when the President exercises his constitutional prerogative and responsibility. Nor are there any grounds to try to link this with matters that have no bearing on the conduct of the former Deputy Minister,” the president said in a statement on X.

Why did Ramaphosa remove Whitfield?

In his statement, Ramaphosa also explained his decision to remove Whitfield, saying that it was because the former minister undertook a trip to the United States of America without approval. Whitfield travelled to the USA in March as part of a DA delegation that met with US lawmakers and Trump administration representatives.

Ramaphosa added that the practice of international travel with the express permission of the president was rigorously observed and adhered to by all members of the executive. You can view the president’s full statement below.

How South Africans reacted to the president’s statement

Social media users shared their thoughts on the reasons why Ramaphosa removed Whitfield, with some also reacting to the DA’s stance.

Matured democracy said:

“The DA should stop betraying its supporters. According to the office of the President, Ramaphosa himself informed John of his decision to axe Whitfield. But John responds as if DA was clueless about the whole process.”

Jan Wolfaardt asked:

“So, corruption is not a crime?”

Mabuyakhulu Bunono said:

“He doesn't toe the line; he has to be fired. Period.”

Thibos said:

“Whitfield found himself between a hard place and a rock. He was instructed by the DA to go; however, the employer said don’t go. Had he not gone, the DA was going to recall him for undermining them. On the other side, he faces insubordination. Either way, he was going to face the consequences.”

Salongok Mkulu added:

“Whitfield and the DA should accept that they made a mistake by breaching the laws governing ministers’ international travels.”

Anne-Marie Du Preez stated:

“And yet you sit around the table with so much of your cabinet that's corrupted.”

Deon Gounden said:

“I agree with Cyril that the rules must be enforced, but why is it selective? It should be enforced across all ministers.”

Pontsho WagaMashala added:

“He should also remove Mrs Chewing Gum.”

DA slams Ramaphosa's decision

Briefly News reported that the DA lashed out at President Ramaphosa for firing Whitfield on 26 June 2024.

The former Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition was removed with no explanation given.

Steenhuisen then gave Ramaphosa 48 hours to take action against ministers from the African National Congress.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News