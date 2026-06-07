DJ Black Coffee responded to a report linking him to anti-immigration comments amid upcoming national protests

Social media reacted to Black Coffee's stance, with supporters defending his reputation against fake news

During an Instagram Live session, Black Coffee's ex-wife, Enhle Mbali, responded to speculation that she had received millions in the divorce settlement

DJ Black Coffee reacted to a xenophobic comment. Image: realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

Grammy Award-winning South African DJ Black Coffee has reacted to a report alleging that he commented against the anti-illegal immigration protests in the country. The producer set the record straight in a brief tweet, sparking reactions.

As South Africans count down to the proposed national shutdown on 30 June 2026, demanding the departure of undocumented foreigners, DJ Black Coffee has broken his silence. The wheel spinner, who recently set a record with his sold-out show at London’s O2 Arena, broke his silence after a quote on the protests calling for undocumented foreigners to leave South Africa was falsely attributed to him.

DJ Black Coffee responds to alleged xenophobia comment

On Saturday, 6 June 2026, Black Coffee took to his X (Twitter) account and shared a screenshot of a quote falsely attributed to him. The photo was captioned:

“Fake news.”

The screenshot consisted of Black Coffee and a quote of him seemingly speaking of the negative impact of the protests against illegal immigrants in South Africa. The quote read:

“Being a South African abroad is now embarrassing, as everyone thinks all of us are a xenophobic nation.”

See the post below:

SA reacts after DJ Black Coffee denies viral xenophobia comment

Black Coffee’s post gained traction on the microblogging platform and sparked a flurry of reactions. While some asked him to clarify his stance on the issue of illegal immigrants, some

Here are some of the comments:

@Bbadumtss asked:

“What's your stance on it, though? Interested to know.”

@PMOTION5 said:

“Thank you, Grootman. We know that you are a patriot. You've done a lot for our community before you can even become an international DJ. You raise money and host free gigs to raise funds to support our communities. We love you Grootman...🙏🇿🇦✊”

@DedaKadudla said:

“Thank you for responding. I was about to start a campaign to cancel you, my Maphumulo brother.”

@TheRealKayiel remarked:

“Coffee spelt with a letter 'K? I think we know which country made this fake post. Unrelated: Koffi A. was a great leader.”

@Mr_Accurate_1 shared:

“People who spread fake news are boring and annoying.”

@sibonisodhlam claimed:

“When he says Fake News, please know where he stands.”

@mavsipho commented:

“Knew it, they're trying to paint our legend badly, no matter how much fake news and attacks they bring, we are united, and we are actually coming together more as a nation. 👌👌”

SA reacted to DJ Black Coffee's response to xenophobic comments. Image: realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

Enhle Mbali claims Black Coffee hasn't paid anything to her account

In other DJ Black Coffee news, Briefly News reported that Enhle Mbali revealed that the Grammy Award winner had not paid the divorce settlement.

The actress said this during an Instagram live and spoke about her life, where her headspace is at, and interacting with her followers.

Source: Briefly News