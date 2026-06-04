Cool Story Bru highlights Officer Karl Sander’s widely shared story, praising his service and the fundraising surge of hundreds of thousands of rand

Public support grows after Sander is cleared of allegations, with many calling for greater recognition of his long-standing role in law enforcement

Sander indicates plans to redirect the donated funds toward supporting anti-narcotics efforts, drawing praise for his selfless approach

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Coolstorybru reacts to Karl Sander's story. Image: @coolstorybru

Source: Instagram

Cool Story Bru reacted to Karl Sanders plans with the over donations. South Africans are proud.

The Instagram video posted by @coolstorybru on 04 June 2026 has gone viral, showing the creator reacting to Warrant Officer Karl Sander’s story and highlighting the growth of the BackaBuddy campaign at the time of posting, along with the officer’s intended plans for the funds raised.

"The goal was to raise R5000, but in just days, nearly R400,000 has been raised, and reports say that Sander plans to donate the money to support narcotic dogs instead of using it for himself."

The long-serving SAPS officer, was recently cleared of wrongdoing after facing serious allegations tied to missing drugs and a coffee machine incident. Cool Story Bru captioned the post:

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"Officer Karl Sander is a South African hero.”

Community rallies behind decades-long cop

Sander, who reportedly served nearly 40 years in the South African Police Service in KwaZulu-Natal, was previously accused of involvement in the disappearance of confiscated drugs and internal misconduct claims. After being cleared, emotional reactions poured in online, with many South Africans calling for greater recognition of his service.

The BackaBuddy fundraising effort, which began on the 01 June 2026 and initially aimed at replacing a stolen coffee machine for R500, has now reached more than R500 000 as of the time of publishing.

View the Instagram video below:

Social media explodes with praise and calls for promotion

The comment section under the viral post was filled with emotional reactions, praise, and calls for his promotion within SAPS. This is what Mzansi said on his page:

jpdutoit0905 commented:

“Make him Minister of Police🙌🙌”

zanderbotes8 said:

“He and General Mkhwanazi are great examples of how cops should be.”

msngxolaexclaimed:

“Another police hero that needs to be acknowledged! Say his name LOUDER!!!👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾”

bokontour said:

“What a guy 👏🙌”

the_plant_lady_sa reacted:

“Bless this man and his family and may he always be divinely protected 🧿🫶🏻🤗✨🥹”

kobenhofmeyr.official added:

"Oom Karl needs a national apology."

More Briefly News Stories on Karl Sanders

South Africans rallied behind Hawks officer Karl Sander after he was cleared of wrongdoing in a drug theft case, raising over R120,000 in a viral fundraiser originally meant to replace his stolen coffee machine.

Sol Phenduka reacted to Hawks officer Karl Sander’s emotional Madlanga Commission testimony, where Sander broke down while being exonerated and detailing alleged intimidation linked to his investigations.

South Africans have praised Warrant Officer Karl Sander after he revealed plans to use the nearly R180,000 raised through a viral coffee machine fundraiser to support narcotic detection dogs instead of keeping the money for personal use.

Source: Briefly News