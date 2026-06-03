South Africans have raised a substantial amount of money for Warrant Officer Karl Sander to get a new coffee machine

The member of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) told the Madlanga Commission how his machine was stolen

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on WO Sander's plans for the huge amount of money raised for him

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Warrant Officer Karl Sander wants to use some of the money raised for his coffee machine to get narcotic dogs. Image: Sthembiso Mngoma (Facebook)/ Phill Magakoe

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

KWAZULU-NATAL – Warrant Officer Karl Sander has already decided what he’s going to do with the R180,000 raised for him through public donations, and it’s not for a new coffee machine.

WO Sander, a member of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) in KZN, appeared before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 1 June 2026, where he testified about his stolen coffee machine.

The senior narcotics investigator told the commission how his coffee machine was stolen from the KZN Hawks’ office, adding that he had to undergo a polygraph test to prove he didn’t take his own machine. His testimony sparked amusement online and also led to the creation of a Back-A-Buddy campaign to raise funds to get him a new machine.

Warrant Officer to use money for narcotics dogs

After Durban resident Kyle van Reenen launched the campaign to raise R5,000 to replace the machine, South Africans rallied behind the cause and donated over R180,000 to the Hawks member by the morning of Wednesday, 03 June 2026.

Speaking to News24 about the incredible donation, WO Sander admitted that he was not going to use the money but instead donate it towards crime-fighting efforts.

"Let's get drug dogs for the harbour. Whether it's paying for the dogs or purchasing the dogs to be trained for the police, that is where we are going to stay focused," he explained.

"It's not for the normal dogs. It's not for explosive-detection dogs. We want it to be narcotics dogs in the harbour environment," WO Sander added.

He explained that the costs for the dogs reached up to R200 000, explaining that the Belgian Malinois, the breed commonly used in narcotics detection, cost so much because of the specialised training and accreditation.

"The reason is that they are R200 000 because they come pre-trained and accredited," he said.

Warrant Officer Karl Sander told the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry how his coffee machine was stolen. Image: Central News

Source: Facebook

Sander is also hoping to help community-funded trail

While the majority of funds will go towards crime-fighting efforts when it comes to narcotics, the officer said he also hoped to use a portion for the Upper Highway Rail Trail, a community-funded green corridor stretching between Kloof and Botha's Hill.

He said that if the trail was maintained, it would keep crime out of the area and also serve as a safe space for everyone to use.

The fund-raising campaign is open until the end of the month and has already climbed to R189 000. Kyle van Reenen, the man who set up the campaign, said that every cent would be accounted for and directed back to the cause the public rallied behind.

He explained that beyond the coffee machine, the remaining funds would go towards something tied to the fight against narcotics.

South Africans react to WO Sander’s decision

Social media users praised the officer’s selflessness in wanting to use the money for other causes, while others urged that he should use it on himself.

@Awesum_Mo said:

“No. This is personal money. He mustn't use it for work. He has done enough already. He must take a vacation or anything. Not work.”

@TboozeSA noted:

“I don’t think DPCI are allowed to accept gifts.”

@t_maratahelele suggested:

“And he must manage that money himself. If the dogs need Dogmor, he must buy it himself and not trust these thugs wearing uniforms disguised as cops.”

@mqabuli_01 stated:

“Nah, bro, just eat the money. Like spoil yourself, bathong hawu.”

@mponts7 said:

“I knew it. The man will equip himself even more. The cartels are angry right now.”

@nkosibooi added:

“This guy is the epitome of integrity, man.”

@beesblaas47 stated:

“Legend. The man has more grit than the entire ANC combined.”

@Common_man18 exclaimed:

“Double that money. What a legend.”

Sol Phenduka reacts to Sander's testimony

Briefly News reported that Sol Phenduka reacted to the testimony given at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry by WO Sander.

Phenduka was reacting to a viral clip showing Sander telling the Commission how he was accused of stealing his own coffee machine.

Phenduka expressed concern, saying the situation reflected deeper issues within South Africa’s law enforcement system.

Source: Briefly News