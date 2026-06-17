Author Jackie Phamotse praised Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema after the June 16 rally at the Union Buildings

Phamotse spoke about all the good things which occured at the rally, and called him a phenomenal leader

Mzansi weighed in on Malema's gesture, but still questioned his leadership style ahead of the elections

Jackie Phamotse applauded Julius Malema after EFF’s June 16 rally at the Union Buildings. Image: jackie_phamotse, julius_sello_malema

Source: Instagram

South African author Jackie Phamotse has been singing Julius Malema's praises on social media following the Economic Freedom Fighters' 16 June rally in Tshwane.

The EFF gathered close to 10,000 people at their rally, where they treated them to a braai. On Instagram, the EFF made its stance clear on educating its young supporters about being active participants in their own struggle.

"The youth of South Africa have declared a political position. A clear demonstration of “Not on My Watch. It’s war! Fighters are now enjoying a braai at the Union Buildings. The youth have taken over the Union Buildings. The EFF is the epitome of a well-organised movement. It takes care of its own," they wrote.

Jackie, who is a huge Malema supporter, can indeed attest that the rally was a major success. She said the world-class facilities were in good condition and that people went home fed.

"While you all are talking, also mention how packed the Union Buildings were. CIC fed over 25k people yesterday. The planning and management of that rally was phenomenal! The toilets were kept clean and refreshed after each person. The sound system is world-class. Every single aspect of that event was treated with care. Thank you to the leadership for taking good care of all of us. Thousands of people went home with food and ate at the event."

Mzansi is questioning Malema's readiness for elections

Ahead of the 2026 Local Government Elections, SA wonders how ready is the EFF, apart from handing over food parcels. On 4 November 2026, many people will head over to the polls to cast their votes, and the EFF seems to think they have the youth on lock.

@CedM59443778 questioned:

"What does it mean, in terms of votes. That you kept the toilet clean and you gave people free t-shirts, food and entertainment, how do we translate it to votes?"

@ZamaJ27 said:

"People want the banks and mines you promised them, not braai packs."

@SADCAfrican claimed:

"People just went for the food. Bribing people with food won't get you votes."

dumisanimabunda said:

"Eish, I left the moment they said free braai packs on the left. I foresaw challenges. I hear now that there was a stampede eventually. Speedy recovery to the fighters who were injured."

Jackie Phamotse praises Julius Malema after EFF’s June 16 rally. Image: jackie_phamotse

Source: Instagram

Jackie pens letter to Malema

In a previous report from Briefly News, Briefly News previously reported that author Jackie Phamotse wrote an open letter dedicated to Malema.

She told Malema that this was the price to pay as a leader and encouraged him to keep his head held high throughout the duration of his sentence.

Phamotse spoke of other leaders who faced a similar fate to Julius Malema, but they all had different beliefs that shaped them into the leaders they became. Her views divided the internet, with people calling her out for comparing Malema to the leaders.

Source: Briefly News