Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni discussed the government's role in helping deal with the unemployment crisis faced by the youth

The Minister in the Presidency noted how in some countries, like Germany, the country’s employment was not driven by the State

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on her stance, but many were not impressed by the minister's comments about the situation

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

South Africans Criticise Ntshavheni As Minister Says Government Is Not Responsible for Creating Jobs

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – South Africans have lashed out at Khumbudzo Ntshavheni over her comments about the country’s high youth unemployment rate.

Ntshavheni, the Minister in the Presidency, sparked backlash online when she insisted that it was not the government's duty to create jobs for the youth.

The minister made the comments at the 50th anniversary commemoration of the June 16 uprising in Soweto. Her comments come at a time when South Africa is battling one of the highest youth unemployment rates in the world.

What did Ntshavheni say?

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika on 16 June 2026, Ntshavheni stated that job creation was the result of economic growth and entrepreneurial drive, and not because of State employment.

"There's no government that's going to create employment.

"Government will create opportunities for economic development and economic growth. The youth must take the mettle into their own hands and make sure that entrepreneurship is a lived experience," she said.

South Africans Criticise Ntshavheni As Minister Says Government Is Not Responsible for Creating Jobs

Source: Getty Images

Minister acknowledges that State needs to be pushed harder

The minister then used Germany as an example, noting that the country’s employment was driven by small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs), rather than the State.

She did, however, acknowledge that the South African government needed to be pushed harder to provide the financial backing for young entrepreneurs.

"They must challenge us to say, 'How much are you supporting small businesses? Is the 500 million enough to fund small businesses?' I will simply say that's not enough," the minister said.

South Africans criticise Ntshavheni over comments

Social media users weighed in on the minister’s comments, criticising her over them.

@Jagman4sho said:

“We are led by morons indeed.”

@mmxo35 addressed Ramaphosa:

“Cyril Ramaphosa, your own minister, says something different to what you said during your campaigns? Who is lying to South Africans, you or her?”

@Malome_ZA urged:

“You must resign as you no longer have ideas to advance this nation.”

@Mashamplani stated:

“It all explains why this country is in shambles. We are led by clowns.”

@NoSpinZA said:

“There is no government that’s going to create employment. What an astonishingly tone-deaf statement from a government minister in a country with one of the highest unemployment rates in the world. Governments create jobs directly through the public sector and indirectly through infrastructure, policy, energy security, education, and investment attraction. If the government doesn’t create the conditions for employment, then what exactly is it doing?

@ThaboMasterP added:

“At some point, we just have to blame ourselves as voters.”

@EezyZar asked:

“The environment needs to be conducive to running a business. No electricity, no water, roads are bad, and crime is rampant. Who's going to run a successful business in such an environment?”

@Moroka31966 exclaimed:

“Yet the ANC government created employment for her. Yazi, we have too many stupid leaders in this country.”

@LMavuso94622 noted:

“When they campaign for the elections, they say their government will create job opportunities.”

Gwede Mantasha says citizens must look for work

Briefly News reported that Gwede Mantashe urged South Africans to be more proactive in seeking employment.

The Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources said he never waited around for the government to give him a job.

South Africans weighed in on Mantashe's comments, expressing frustration with him for seemingly blaming citizens.

Source: Briefly News