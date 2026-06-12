With over 1,000 Nigerian citizens registered for voluntary repatriation following weeks of intense anti-migrant protests, one of them spoke out

The young man shared his experience with systemic backlogs that resulted in his illegal status

South Africans reacted to the difficult situation of a young Nigerian man set to return to his country

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A Nigerian man shared his anxiety about returning to his home country. Image: Abdulkadir-muhammad-sani / Pexels

Source: UGC

Some Nigerian nationals chose to accept a mass voluntary repatriation from South Africa on June 11, 2026. After anti-illegal immigrant protests, many others will leave after the departure of an initial flight of 268 passengers. While the South African government frames the departures as a restoration of the rule of law, a young Nigerian, Fola, argued that he was being expelled due to administrative failures.

A TikTok video by The Debrief Network highlighted the plight of individuals like Fola, a young man brought to South Africa as a toddler. Despite having no memory, language skills, or family ties in Nigeria, Fola was getting ready to leave for his "home country." Fola provided evidence of his attempts to regularise his stay, yet he was still declared an "undesirable person" under the Immigration Act. The young Nigerian described a type of "collective punishment" for the government’s own administrative backlogs. Watch the video below:

SA feels for Nigerian man

Mzansi viewers felt for the young Nigerian as Minister of Home Affairs Dr Leon Schreiber has remained firm, stating the department is "committed" to enforcing laws against those deemed undocumented. Fola's story suggests a more complex reality. that illegal immigrants are people stuck in legal limbo because of their failure to keep up with applications.

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A Nigerian from South Africa insisted that he doesn't know his home country. Image: Kindel Media

Source: UGC

Pixy Blue said:

"This is just ridiculous. So heartbreaking. I hope this will not make him give up on humanity. I just wish the government would actively intervene."

Rebu wrote:

"God is definitely preparing you for something better. Everything will fall into place❤️"

nah commented:

"Let me tell you. This man is very smart. Was privileged to share some classes with him. Genuinely hope all works out and even better for the lad.❤️"

Oriiey shared:

"I regret watching this video. This is heartbreaking 💔 we are all human beings 🥺 I hope and pray everything goes well for him."

Nkosanadlo added:

"Sorry, brother ❤️We are fighting hard so that the system can work better for innocent people like you. May God bless you 🙏🏾"

Pali🌸 exclaimed:

"Omg! He’s just a baby!🥺"

Busi was also moved:

"This is heart breaking especially for the kids. 💔"

Sive Sithembu cheered:

"My heart is so broken for him, I know him from Wits🥺💔"

Other Briefly News stories about Nigerian

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Many people were fascinated by a Nigerian man who took his own country to task over their presence in South Africa.

A woman from Nigeria left people taking a back after posting a video explaining why she believes South African women would not survive in her country.

Source: Briefly News