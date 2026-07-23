“Should Never Happen to Me”: Snake Rescuer Shows How to Handle Puff Adder Inside Home, SA Unsettled
- Boland Snake Removals 24/7 shared a video of a Puff Adder coiled inside a South African home's kitchen
- The snake handler demonstrated a towel trick to contain the snake and warned it does not work on all species
- South African online viewers were shaken by the idea of finding a deadly snake inside their home
A snake handler got South Africans talking after posting a video on 16 July 2026 showing exactly what to do if a Puff Adder shows up in your kitchen. Boland Snake Removals 24/7 and Pest Control shared the clip on Facebook, and it spread quickly. The footage showed a Puff Adder coiled and hissing on a kitchen floor, which was enough to send most viewers into a panic before they had even seen what happened next.
The towel trick that could save your life
The handler demonstrated a practical tip for anyone who finds themselves face-to-face with a venomous snake indoors. He threw a towel over the Puff Adder, covering it completely, then used a snake tong to keep it in place. The idea is simple: the snake calms down in the dark and stops moving. He was quick to point out that the method does not work with tree snakes, but for a Puff Adder on your floor, it buys you time. He joked about what to do while you wait for help to arrive, comparing the snake's sense of safety under the towel to a person sitting on the toilet.
Watch the snake removal Facebook reel that shook South Africa below:
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Mzansi viewers had a lot to say
The comments section filled up fast, with many South Africans making it clear they would not be staying in the same house:
User @Stephen Loots wrote:
"Sell, sell, sell. Either the house or the snake."
User @Monique Simone Tromp said:
"Nee jong (no, man). I'll pack my things and leave; it's his house now!"
User @Louw Coetzee joked:
"Two sticks of dynamite and a phone call to the insurance."
User @Elmien Muller added:
"No, no! This should never happen to me."
User @Darryn Drizzy Matthews suggested:
"Throw him with a towel."
User @Gcabo Martin asked:
"Why does it not work with a black mamba?"
3 Briefly News snake-related articles
- A massive black mamba was safely removed from a home in KwaZulu-Natal after it was discovered hiding in a bedroom wardrobe, shocking many social media users.
- A woman shared a terrifying video after discovering a snake slithering across the tiled floor of her home, prompting her to panic and call for help.
- A venomous snake was filmed snuggling in the engine of a moving boat, shocking many social media users who wondered how it got there.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za