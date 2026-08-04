Phumla PC Nkonyeni posted a video outlining the strict rules she enforces in her home as a parent

Her rules include no social media before age 18, no sleepovers, and children must ask before opening the fridge

South African parents and teachers responded with mixed reactions, with some praising her boundaries and others questioning certain rules

Phumla listed the rules in her home. Image: @Phumla PC Nkonyeni

Source: Facebook

A South African mother has set the internet alight after sharing a no-nonsense video laying out exactly how things work in her household.

Phumla PC Nkonyeni posted the selfie-style clip on 31 July 2026, speaking directly to camera from her living room with the kind of confidence that made it clear these were not suggestions.

Her rules were straightforward: no cellphones until the age of 15, no social media until at least 16 or 17, and absolutely no sleepovers. Children in her home are also expected to ask before helping themselves from the fridge. She made it clear that she would not back down when faced with pushback, saying she would "fight until the end" for the kind of home environment she believed in.

She also said her children were free to watch television when they pleased, which surprised some viewers given the rest of her list.

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Finding the right balance in discipline

Parenting can make discipline feel overwhelming, especially when trying to avoid being too strict or too permissive. But it is necessary to set healthy boundaries in order to raise confident and well-adjusted children.

View the Facebook video below:

Mzansi weighs in on strict parenting

The video landed differently depending on who was watching. Parents who shared her approach felt seen, while others pushed back on some of the stricter rules on her page.

Snazo Hams said:

"I'm just relieved to learn there's someone out there who is as strict as I am."

Phiwa Nomfundo Mngomezulu offered encouragement:

"Me and you are one mama. Today she's 19, I was as strict. I practised all except the fridge rule. The results are beautiful, you won't regret it."

Nozi Nkosi, who identified herself as a teacher, added:

"I'm glad to see that such parents still exist. As a teacher, I see the impacts of not having boundaries at home. Most children don't have self-control, no sense of responsibility, let alone respect."

Mnqobi WeMpi drew a firm line:

"There's a colossal difference between being strict and abusing power. When you have to ask for something as basic as food..."

Sindi Khanyile offered:

"I bought them cellphones at the age of 10. Sleepovers at 15. They are doing very well so far. They did well in matric, two are working and my last born is doing her first year at UKZN. I'm just a cool mom."

Ayanda Ngobese MaMqungebe Gamndane said:

"Even 16, I think, is young for a cellphone."

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Source: Briefly News