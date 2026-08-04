A content creator shared a video discussing Sepulana, an Mzansi language spoken by over 800,000 people across in Mpumalanga today

The creator explained Sepulana remains unofficial despite widespread use and ongoing efforts promoting language preservation

South Africans debated whether Sepulana should remain linked to Sepedi or receive separate official recognition nationally

Screenshots taken from the clip unpacking the unofficial language. Images: @superinformative

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video shared on 29 July 2026 reignited discussion about Sepulana, a South African language spoken by more than 800,000 people in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, that remains unofficial today. The clip explained how the language is widely spoken, yet lacks official recognition despite ongoing preservation efforts.

The creator behind the @superinformative account explored why Sepulana is classified as a Sepedi dialect, how apartheid-era homeland policies influenced that decision, and why many Mapulana people disagree with the classification.

According to the video, Sepulana is mainly spoken by the Mapulana people living around Bushbuckridge. The language is officially grouped under Sepedi, although some speakers and linguists view it differently. The creator explained that apartheid policies pushed communities into language-based homelands, which affected how languages received recognition.

The discussion also touched on education and language development within communities. Sepulana is not taught in schools and largely exists in an unwritten form. Despite this, supporters continue working towards preserving and promoting the language for future generations.

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Mzansi weighs in on Sepulana debate

The topic attracted strong reactions from South Africans familiar with the language. Several commenters explained that Sepulana developed unique characteristics through generations of interaction between neighbouring communities.

One person argued that Sepulana combines elements from several languages spoken throughout the region. Another explained that Bushbuckridge has long been home to communities speaking different languages, which naturally influenced local speech patterns over time.

Others shared personal experiences about selecting Sepedi on official documents despite identifying as Mapulana. Some described it as a frustrating experience because they feel Sepulana deserves separate recognition.

Not everyone agreed with that view. Several commenters questioned whether Sepulana should be considered separate from Sepedi, comparing the debate to discussions surrounding other regional language varieties.

The conversation under @superinformative's clip left many South Africans learning about a language many never encountered before. It also renewed debate about language recognition and representation within South Africa’s diverse linguistic landscape.

Watch the video below:

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Source: Briefly News