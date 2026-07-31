Dr Seani Rananga developed a multilingual AI system during her doctoral studies at North-West University

The system targets misinformation in English, isiZulu, and Sepedi, covering languages spoken by millions of South Africans

South Africans online celebrated the breakthrough, saying it proved the country's academic talent

A PhD graduate created an innovative AI system that spots online misinformation in English, isiZulu, and Sepedi. Image: @theNWU

Source: Twitter

A South African academic has developed an artificial intelligence tool that could change how the country fights online misinformation. Dr Seani Rananga built the multilingual AI system as part of her doctoral research at North-West University, and the news has since spread widely online.

The system is designed to detect misinformation across three languages: English, isiZulu, and Sepedi. For a country as linguistically diverse as South Africa, this is no small feat. Most AI-driven fact-checking tools are built for English alone, leaving speakers of indigenous languages with little protection against false information spreading in their mother tongue.

A breakthrough for indigenous languages

What makes Dr Rananga's work stand out is its focus on languages that have historically been excluded from major technology developments. By building the system to work across isiZulu and Sepedi alongside English, she has opened the door for safer digital spaces for communities that often consume and share content in their home languages.

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The project was shared on Facebook by African Products Growth on 30 July 2026, drawing widespread praise from South Africans who said the innovation was long overdue.

See the Facebook post that got South Africans talking below:

Mzansi celebrates Dr Rananga's achievement

South Africans flooded the comments section with pride and questions:

User @Dorcas Mokgope said:

"Love this 🤎. Into indigenous languages in the TVET 🤎. Will consult 🤩🤝❤️."

User @Angel Angel wrote:

"Congratulations 🎉 It saddens my heart to see other home languages are left out. While on the other hand our children at school they are writing exams of all subjects in their home language."

User @Takawira Mazando asked:

"What source of truth does it use as a baseline to determine what is truth or not? Where did she get training data of absolute truth? Sounds fascinating."

User @Puleng Pulie Nosenga noted:

"And then they say South Africa doesn't have academics 🤦."

User @Tshepang Tlapu Ramosepele said:

"The truth is still out there. It's an interesting innovation considering that the teller."

User @Mike Maphutse added:

"Well done, Doc. 🎊💥✨🎉."

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Source: Briefly News