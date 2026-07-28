A group of South African women showed up to Didintle's graduation celebration wearing academic gowns to honour the occasion

Each woman took turns sharing a list of qualifications that left viewers speechless, from B.Com degrees to MBAs and PhD studies

South Africans online could not hide their admiration for the group of highly educated friends while others questioned

A group of women's impressive qualifications included MBA's and PhD's. Image: @pearlnmusic

Source: Instagram

A group of South African women turned a friend's graduation party into a showcase of academic excellence, and the internet could not get enough of it.

The video, posted on Instagram by @pearlnmusic on 18 June 2026, was filmed at an outdoor patio decorated for "Didntle's Graduation Celebration Class of 2025." What set it apart was what the friends chose to wear and say.

Every woman who stepped in front of the camera was dressed in an academic graduation gown, each with a different coloured sash. One by one, they addressed the camera and listed their qualifications with a confidence that clearly struck a nerve with viewers.

The women collectively held an impressive spread of credentials. Among them were a B.Com in economics, a postgraduate diploma in business management, a post basic in pharmacy, a B.Com Honours in management, a Master's of Science in real estate, a commercial certificate in property practitioner, and multiple MBAs. Several were still actively studying, with one currently enrolled in a PhD programme.

None of them were the graduate being celebrated. They simply showed up for their friend dressed and ready to represent.

Stackable qualifications boost career growth

Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) lets professionals gain multiple stackable qualifications based on existing skills and experience. This broadens expertise, improves career opportunities, supports promotions, strengthens job security, expands professional networks and encourages lifelong learning, making workers more adaptable and competitive across industries.

View the Instagram video below:

Mzansi praises the educated friend group

South Africans in the comments section on @pearlnmusic page had plenty to say:

@lethabolejoy wrote:

"I love girls who make education fashionable 🔥🙌"

@thabisile_zikhali said:

"This is beautiful 😍😍 That hair sis @pearlnmusic 🔥🔥🔥"

@nosihle.mt shared:

"This is witchcraft 😢😢 my friends and I, we all don't even have matric… And siRelaxile 😢"

@jesse_wyngaard commented:

"I love me some focused friends 😍😍"

@tshirele.tso said:

"I have never been more prouder of a group of strangers 🔥❤️ GOALS 🙌👏❤️🔥"

More Briefly News Stories on Graduations

A man's surprise proposal to his girlfriend during her graduation ceremony divided South Africans, with some calling it a romantic double celebration and others arguing it overshadowed her academic achievement.

A talented South African student wowed Mzansi after revealing she spent a month crocheting her own purple graduation dress, with social media users praising both her creativity and academic achievement.

A graduate's beachfront celebration turned into a heartwarming moment when strangers stopped to dance and congratulate her, with the viral video touching South Africans who praised the unexpected show of community spirit.

Source: Briefly News