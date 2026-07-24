A South African nurse shared a video of herself visiting her partially built home after finishing her nursing shift

She captioned the clip 'After my 9 to 5, it's time to build my 5 to 9,' showing she is funding her own construction project

South Africans flooded the comments calling her a responsible young woman and asking her to share her building plans

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The nurse on the left posed next to the rooms she's building. Image: @nono_mastende

Source: TikTok

A South African nurse is turning heads after sharing a video of herself walking through her partially built home straight after a full nursing shift. She posted the outdoor clip on social media saying her 9-to-5 is for building her 5-to-9. The footage, shot in a vlog-style walkthrough of an active construction site, showed the foundations and walls of what is shaping up to be a well-designed home.

A Nurse who builds on her own terms

What struck viewers most was not just the house itself but the mindset behind it. The woman, referred to affectionately as "mastende" in the comments, has been quietly working towards homeownership while maintaining her nursing career. The video showed off thoughtful design details, including a veranda area that drew particular praise from followers.

Check out the TikTok video below:

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Mzansi celebrates the nurse's hustle

South Africans in the comments section were quick to show their support and admiration towards user @nono_mastende:

Mitch wrote:

"Sometimes it's good to be silent coz you don't know your haters."

Lord Vilakazi said:

"I absolutely love your place my sister. I was telling my mom that when I get land, I'm sincerely going to request for your plan because this is just amazing."

Tembuso M commented:

"What a responsible young woman."

Babalwa_Skhangane Maluvuno shared:

"As a person who never stayed in their own place, I love the veranda features. This sets boundaries. ❤️"

NossMvelase added:

"Usebenzile! Also finished my 5 rooms this year. It's so nice when you finally bear the fruits of your hard work! 🥹😍"

Bhekisigcino Richard Msani wrote:

"Syakbongela mastende. May the business grow and may you one day have flats."

Dietitian Juanita said:

"You are living my dream life and congratulations. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🥳"

Noni reacted:

"Hey wena! Yini le oyakhayo? 😂😂😂 Happy for you sana. ❤️❤️"

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Source: Briefly News