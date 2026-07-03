Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Global site navigation

“We Are Not a Sick Nation”: Nurse Urges Community Members to Visit Empty Local Clinic, SA Debates
People

“We Are Not a Sick Nation”: Nurse Urges Community Members to Visit Empty Local Clinic, SA Debates

by  Bongiwe Mati
3 min read
  • A KwaZulu-Natal nurse urged community members to visit her clinic after it emptied following the 30 June 'mabahambe' protests
  • The clinic, which used to see between 100 and 150 patients daily, recorded only 2 visitors after the protests
  • South Africans online reacted with excitement, saying they could finally get quick service at public health facilities

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Online users expressed amazement at the sudden availability of immediate public medical service
A local healthcare worker has shared a surprising look at her empty facility. Image: @LCabonena
Source: Twitter

A KwaZulu-Natal nurse has gone viral after pleading with locals to come to her clinic, which was left nearly empty in the wake of the 30 June protests, where many foreign nationals left the country. In a post shared by X user @LCabonena on 2 June 2026, the nurse made a lighthearted appeal.

An appeal for locals to visit clinics

The nurse joked that with so few patients coming through the doors, she had nothing to do and urged South Africans to come in and make use of the facility. The numbers behind her plea were striking. Before the protests, the clinic was seeing between 100 and 150 patients every single day. After 30 June, only two people came through.

Read also

"You must work hard": Young man celebrates getting a job after 'mabahambe' protests, SA moved

Watch the nurse's appeal that got South Africans talking:

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Mzansi reacts to the empty clinic

The video struck a nerve with South Africans who have long complained about overcrowded public health facilities, long waiting times and stretched nursing staff. Many were thrilled at the prospect of finally getting seen quickly.

User @11db6ffc4c1b44e asked:

"Iyiphi oew leyo clinic? Ngyeza. (Which clinic is that? I'm coming)."

User @michaelmakgale said:

"This is what South Africans need. Go to the clinic and be serviced in 30 minutes. And not to be there the whole day."

User @10Capable added:

"That's what we pay our tax for! Happy to see that our South African will benefit from our hard-earned tax without having to fight for it!"

User @G_abashwe noted:

"As it is supposed to be now, the nurses will be friendly again. Not everyone was rushing to book a visit. Some pointed out that South Africans simply do not visit clinics unless absolutely necessary."

Read also

"At least you were respectful": Kasi man goes around shutting foreign nationals' spaza shops

User @Mantsi_ wrote:

"We are not a sick nation; we visit health facilities when necessary, not to collect medication to sell."

User @JeanetteBotha4 said:

"What a lovely woman."

3 Briefly News hospital-related articles

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Bongiwe Mati avatar

Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za

Tags:
KZN - KwaZulu-Natal
Hot:
Nhlamulo Baloyi Tracy Brown Bering Fake modelling agency Ghost Hlubi