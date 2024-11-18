A healthcare worker opened a platform for online community members to share their bad experiences at local health facilities

The gent shared this on the TikTok platform, and the post went viral, gaining over 110K views

Social media users did not hold back, filling the guy's comment section with their worst experiences in the hands of hospital employees

A TikTok user had Mzansi pouring some of the most horrible things they've experienced into the hands of those employed by the government to look after them.

The young healthcare official opened a platform on the video streaming platform under his user handle @bulumkoo, receiving many views.

Mzansi peeps pour their hearts out

The post opened a flood of responses from social media users who shared painful experiences of how doctors and nursing professionals ill-treated them when they weren't well. Most were women who told painful labour ward experiences.

Watch the video here.

The post touches many people

After the young gent opened the online platform, many social media users relived their hospital traumatic experiences. Over 1K online community members shared their heartbreaking stories, shocking others.

User @Zanele Makhubela30 detailed:

"Had a terrible back pain, they chased me away saying what should they do with a back pain, lapho I had no cent in my name. Only to find out that was my spine crushing almost to paralysis."

User @asavela154 shared:

"I fainted sana when it was time to move from high care to another ward. They said I'm acting till I fainted for the third time and had seizure; that's only when they saw it was serious."

User @KOKIBOSH💝noted:

"😓😓😓 sometimes patients aren't dramatic, listen to them."

User @b_melo added:

"The wounds we carry because of some health practitioners.....yoh, I can't even type mine."

User @Prince DarKnighT said:

"Bhuti, I respect this post so much. It's what the country needs with regards to health care, I commend the fact that you are eager to usher in change👑."

User @MPHO added:

"I gave birth without any help from the nurses, even after the doctor told them it was time. The tearing was so bad."

User @Chants shared:

"Find another job the day you become numb to the patient's pain and deaf to their complaints. My husband lost a lower leg because of Eastern Cape's incompetent medical staff. Hats off to George Provincial."

