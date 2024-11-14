A TikTok user shared a video showing how he rose above life's obstacles and made it through perseverance and dedication

The clip was made up of slides which caught the attention of many members of the online community

After seeing that the man was teasing, social media users took to the comment section to share their amusement

A young student said he failed Grade 12 four times before finally making it. Image: @doitlikesiba

Nowadays, it isn't easy to believe content creators on the popular video streaming platform, as many use TikTok challenges to create content that will attract many views.

A young gent also joined those who tease others after sharing a video of slides on his TikTok account under his user handle @doitlikesiba.

The video that nearly got Mzansi in tears

In the slides, the TikTok user shares that life did not end after repeating Grade 12. He details how he got an international bursary for Dubai. He revealed the truth at the end of the slides, leaving Mzansi confused.

Social media users share their disappointment

Mzansi peeps were shocked to learn that the man's story, told in slides, was a joke, as many believed him. Some were ready to send him encouragement, while others shared their amusement.

User @Zimkhitha.Matt🦋 commented:

"We are vulnerable cause our hearts are cleansed and are happy for strangers 😂🥺."

User @ferooooooo6 asked:

"Okay, but why did the pictures look realistic😭😭?"

User @Farai R. Ndlovu 🎀 added:

"When I saw Fly Safair, I knew ukuthi khona into e off."

User @OloBlaque shared:

"😂😂😂The way I was invested and proud."

User @Hope_mqoboli commented:

"Dude, I believed you. At first, I thought argh, its one of those videos, but I saw you on the plane 😅."

User @user4066875149583 added:

"You are playing with our emotions, mfethu 😩."

User @tumi said:

"Mxm, I want my tears back."

