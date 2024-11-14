“The Way I Was Invested and Proud”: Young Student Teases Mzansi With Fake Content, SA’s Captivated
- A TikTok user shared a video showing how he rose above life's obstacles and made it through perseverance and dedication
- The clip was made up of slides which caught the attention of many members of the online community
- After seeing that the man was teasing, social media users took to the comment section to share their amusement
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Nowadays, it isn't easy to believe content creators on the popular video streaming platform, as many use TikTok challenges to create content that will attract many views.
A young gent also joined those who tease others after sharing a video of slides on his TikTok account under his user handle @doitlikesiba.
The video that nearly got Mzansi in tears
In the slides, the TikTok user shares that life did not end after repeating Grade 12. He details how he got an international bursary for Dubai. He revealed the truth at the end of the slides, leaving Mzansi confused.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at Briefly.co.za Tomorrow
Watch the video here.
Social media users share their disappointment
Mzansi peeps were shocked to learn that the man's story, told in slides, was a joke, as many believed him. Some were ready to send him encouragement, while others shared their amusement.
User @Zimkhitha.Matt🦋 commented:
"We are vulnerable cause our hearts are cleansed and are happy for strangers 😂🥺."
User @ferooooooo6 asked:
"Okay, but why did the pictures look realistic😭😭?"
User @Farai R. Ndlovu 🎀 added:
"When I saw Fly Safair, I knew ukuthi khona into e off."
User @OloBlaque shared:
"😂😂😂The way I was invested and proud."
User @Hope_mqoboli commented:
"Dude, I believed you. At first, I thought argh, its one of those videos, but I saw you on the plane 😅."
User @user4066875149583 added:
"You are playing with our emotions, mfethu 😩."
User @tumi said:
"Mxm, I want my tears back."
Local lady shares her content creation gone wrong
In another Briefly News article, a TikTok content creator left Mzansi in stitches after falling off a chair while recording content for her TikTok.
The lady decided to sit on a chair next to her while she showed off her cute outfit, but one leg of the chair broke, leaving her on the floor.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za