A woman preparing fish for cooking got the fright of her life when the gutted and marinated fish suddenly started wiggling on the baking tray

The shocking video shows the seemingly dead fish thrashing about violently, causing the startled woman to jump back before it falls onto the floor

Social media users were equally stunned by the bizarre incident, with many sharing jokes about the fish's unexpected revival

A post showing the unexpected revival of a dead fish while a woman was marinating it left many surprised. Images: Maria Korneeva/GettyImages

A cooking preparation turned into a horror scene when a woman's seemingly dead fish suddenly came back to life on her baking tray. The startling video shared by content creator @LaughterMemes on Facebook shows the terrifying moment when what should have been a simple meal preparation took an unexpected turn.

In the viral clip, a woman is seen preparing a fish for cooking. The fish appears completely dead, lying on a foil-lined baking tray with its body already cleaned out and sliced for marinating. As she attempts to turn the fish onto its side, it suddenly starts wiggling vigorously, despite having been gutted and prepared for cooking.

The woman's reaction is priceless – first confusion, then pure panic as she jumps back in shock. As the fish continues its violent thrashing, she leaps further away while screaming in terror. The chaotic scene ends with the fish flipping itself right off the tray and onto the floor.

The content creator hilariously captioned the video:

"I don't think I cooked it enough."

The science behind the wiggling corpse

While it might seem like something out of a horror film, there's a scientific explanation for why a dead fish might still move. Even after being gutted and losing brain function, its muscles can react to certain triggers because of leftover electrical activity in the nerves.

This happens when salt or acidic marinades stimulate nerve endings, making the muscles contract. The fish isn’t alive or aware—it’s just a natural reflex that can continue for a short time after death.

Experts say fish can stay electrically active for a while after they die. Research shows some fish still move up to 30 minutes after processing. That’s why certain fish preparation methods, like ikejime, aim to stop these reflexes by cutting the spinal cord and brain immediately.

A post left Mzansi shook after a dead and gutted fish came to life after a woman was marinating it. Images: @LaughterMemes

South Africans react to the fishy situation

@Sifiso Tshabalala joked:

"And that's how your mamma became a vegan."

@Ashley Naidoo explained:

"Muscle memory..."

@Papa'Msiyana Mnani speculated:

"See, it probably came back to life to eat her 😭"

@Nicholas Snr Rammutla quipped:

"I think it is well done."

