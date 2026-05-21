A South African Arsenal fan named Musawengozi from Joburg took to TikTok on 19 May 2026 to celebrate the Gunners’ first Premier League title in 22 years. He filmed himself singing and chanting alone at night, waking up his neighbours in the process. The video quickly divided Mzansi.

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Screenshots taking from a video of the TikToker as he walked the historic David Tlale “I Am Africa, Not African” AW 2026/27 show. Images: Musawengozi

Source: TikTok

Musawengozi was not holding back when Arsenal’s title was confirmed. He belted out “Ole ole ole” at full volume into the night. His neighbours were surely less than impressed, but he did not seem to care at all.

Not your average fan reaction

He even updated his TikTok name to “Premier League Champion 25/26” to mark the occasion. It was the kind of celebration that only 22 years of waiting can produce.

Arsenal were confirmed champions after Manchester City drew 1-1 with Bournemouth on 19 May. That result meant the Gunners could no longer be caught at the top of the table. Mikel Arteta’s side ended three straight runner-up finishes in the most dramatic fashion.

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Mzansi had thoughts about Musawengozi’s one-man celebration. Some fans laughed along and said they understood the energy completely. Others felt bad for the neighbours who had no idea what was happening outside.

Arsenal now head to Budapest to face PSG in the Champions League final on 30 May. A trophy parade in Islington is also set for 31 May. Musawengozi may need to warn his neighbours in advance this time.

Watch the video below:

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Source: Briefly News