Fans at the Emirates Stadium witnessed emotional scenes before Arsenal’s Premier League clash against Burnley as players paid tribute to one of the club’s greatest defenders

Peter Simpson played a huge role in Arsenal’s famous double-winning team and remains one of the most respected figures in the club’s history

Supporters and former players shared touching messages after Arsenal confirmed the death of the legendary former defender

Arsenal players wore black armbands during their Premier League clash against Burnley to honour Peter Simpson. The former Gunners defender and Double winner passed away aged 81. Image: Arsenal

Source: Twitter

Arsenal players wore black armbands during their Premier League match against Burnley on Sunday evening as the club paid tribute to legendary former defender Peter Simpson, who died aged 81.

The emotional tribute came just days after Arsenal confirmed Simpson’s passing on 13 May 2026. Supporters inside the Emirates Stadium also applauded before kick-off as players remembered one of the heroes of the club’s famous double-winning side.

A video shared by The Gooner showed fans and players observing the touching moment before the crucial title-race encounter.

According to Arsenal, Simpson made 478 appearances for the club and was a key part of the team that won the league title and FA Cup during the 1970/71 season.

In a statement, Arsenal said:

“Everyone at Arsenal is sad to learn that Peter Simpson has died, aged 81. Peter was a major part of the 1970/71 Double-winning squad, making 478 appearances during his time at the club.”

Peter Simpson remembered as Arsenal great

Arsenal described Simpson as one of the finest central defenders of his generation.

The Norfolk-born defender joined Arsenal straight from school and worked his way through the youth system before making his first-team debut in March 1964.

According to Arsenal, Simpson became known for his calm style of defending and versatility across different positions.

The club said Simpson “formed a formidable central defensive partnership with captain Frank McLintock, and was an outstanding servant for the club for 18 years.”

Despite his success with Arsenal, Simpson never earned a senior England cap, although he was named in provisional England squads under manager Alf Ramsey around the 1970 World Cup period.

Arsenal players wore black armbands against Burnley as the club honoured legendary former defender Peter Simpson after his death aged 81. Image: Arsenal

Source: Twitter

Piers Morgan and Arsenal fans react to Peter Simpson death

Tributes quickly poured in after news of Simpson’s death emerged. Broadcaster and Arsenal supporter Piers Morgan wrote on X:

“Very sad news. One of my first Arsenal heroes in that wonderful 1971 team. Superb player. RIP Peter.”

Former Arsenal star Charlie George also paid tribute to his former teammate.

George said Simpson “was unassuming and he loved the club – a real Arsenal man.”

After leaving Arsenal in 1978, Simpson played in the United States for New England Tea Men before ending his career with non-league side Hendon in 1981.

The black armbands worn against Burnley served as a touching reminder of the impact Simpson had on Arsenal supporters and the club’s history.

Former MMA fighter dies saving drowning girls in lake tragedy

Briefly News also reported that former MMA fighter Medet Zheenaliev died after rescuing four teenage girls from drowning.

The retired fighter reportedly rushed into the water with another man after strong currents placed the girls in danger. All four teenagers were brought safely back to shore, but Zheenaliev later disappeared beneath the water.

Source: Briefly News