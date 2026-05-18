A Mpumalanga TikToker has Mzansi crying with laughter after dropping a step-by-step tutorial on how to steal your roommate’s yoghurt without getting caught. Ayenzeke, who posts on TikTok as @aye_sinatra, shared the clip on 8 May 2026. The video has since taken over South African timelines.

Screenshots taken from @aye_sinatra's tutorial. Images: @aye_sinatra

Source: TikTok

The Mpumalanga local laid out the full game plan with a straight face. All you need, he said, is a knife and steady hands.

The great yoghurt heist

The move is simple enough. You slide the knife under the edge of the lid and peel it back without breaking the seal. The key is that you never lick the lid because it is not yours. That is how people get caught.

He also said you cannot go too deep into the tub. Taking too much raises suspicion fast. Portion control is part of the operation. After you eventually open the yoghurt, Ayenzeke warned, you check that the coast is clear. Getting spotted mid-heist is not an option.

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He also threw in one last word of caution. There will be a voice in your head telling you to lick the lid. He said, " Do not listen to it”. That voice will be your downfall.

Mzansi flooded the comments with laughter and a few confessions from people who clearly had experience in this area.

Watch the tutorial below:

Mzansi reacts to the tutorial

Jefftise Sa commented:

“I eat the whole container, then I put Nivea body lotion. 🧴”

Xolani said:

“After closing the lid, I usually shake the yoghurt so that the presence of a spoon entering the yoghurt can be removed.”

Source: Briefly News