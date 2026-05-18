Reality TV star Nkululeko Mahlangu recently confirmed his marriage and new relationship with Tshegofatso Moeketsi on social media

This comes after the Married at First Sight SA star posted pictures of himself and his new wife after ending things with Makoto Phumodi

South Africans and fans of the TV show commented on photos of Mahlangu and his new wife on social media on Sunday, 17 May 2026

Nkuleleko Mahlangu from 'Married at First Sight SA' marries his new partner. Image: JabuMcDonald

Source: Twitter

Married at First Sight reality TV star Nkululeko Mahlangu recently surprised South Africans when he married his new partner, Tshegofatso Moeketsi, a few months after confirming his relationship.

The popular reality TV show, which was produced by Basetsana Kumalo, trended on social media when Mahlangu called it off with Makoto Phumodi.

Mahlangu is the latest star to tie the knot traditionally, after Khumo Ngobeni and Thabang Mvuyane from the TV show.

Social media user Bafana Mthembu shared photos on his X account on 17 May 2026, of Mahlangu's lobola ceremony.

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"Nkululeko from Married at First Sight paid lobola for his partner after a few months of dating. Congratulations to him and his wife," he captioned the post.

Social media user Thilili_Magula shared a photo on his X account on Sunday, 17 May 2026, of Nkululeko on his wedding day.

"Nkululeko from Married at First season 2 is married," he captioned the post.

South Africans comment on the Mahlangu's big day

@DebSeb1994 said:

"I love the fact that he invited the gents from the show, so happy for him!"

@_BafanaMthembu responded:

"They truly built a brotherhood together, and I love it too."

@DDT_PM wrote:

"Congratulations to Nkululeko. He finally found a young and beautiful wife here. I hope she respects him."

@KuttyMomo replied:

"Their relationship has a year, a 'few months', sounds wrong."

@BlaqSabali reacted:

"He really wanted a marriage shame."

@pumezamahobe wrote:

"He was ready to find a wife. Muhle, usis, hope they are aligned."

@slargeliving said:

"When are they divorcing? This shows TV marriages always die after a few months."

@itsMeAtBest reacted:

"I thought he was against sex before marriage and was about to be a pastor but now fiancé is pregnant?"

@nubian6 said:

"He’s still g*y."

@NnanaMosholi responded:

"This bitter one tried to portray him as g*y. Sies."

@I_am_Bucie commented:

"She looks pregnant, congrats he escaped from that liar."

@EGYPT_Donn wrote:

"He went for a child he can control. I feel sorry for the lady. This here isn't a man."

@NextOfKeenJnr responded:

"It's the first time I see that brother without a glass in his hand."

Nkuleleko Mahlangu from 'Married at First Sight SA' pays lobola for his partner. Image: BafanaMthembu

Source: Twitter

Married at First Sight SA’: Viewers weighed in on Tshepo Miya’s “dodgy” character

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Married At First Sight SA season 2 made headlines on social media, especially the couples.

Entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald recently sparked a debate regarding cast member Tshepo Miya's character on the show.

Many netizens flooded the comment section and made remarks about how they feel about his "dodgy" ways

One of the cast members, Nelisa Ntabeni, shared with Briefly News why she decided to join Married At First Sight.

Source: Briefly News