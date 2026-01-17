Married at First Sight SA reality TV stars Khumo Ngobeni and Thabang Mvuyane are still committed to each other and going strong

The pair who reportedly welcomed their newborn baby are the only couple who are still together from the first season

Fans of the reality stars took to social media this week to comment on Ngobeni's podcast interview about her marriage

'Married at First Sight SA's Khumo is happily married to Thabang.

Source: Twitter

Popular reality TV star Khumo Ngobeni recently opened up about her marriage to her partner, Thabang Mvuyane, whom she met during the first season of Married at First Sight South Africa.

Ngobeni and Mvuyane previously made headlines when it was reported that they welcomed their newborn baby.

The pair who starred opposite, recently divorced Dee and Khutso Mokoena, are reportedly the only couple that is still together from the first season.

The reality TV star discussed her marriage to Thabang on the YouTube channel Engineer Your Life on Thursday, 15 January 2026.

In the clip, Ngobeni reveals that her husband is still crazy inlove with her and that she will never give up on their marriage.

"We wanted the marriage to work and have put in the work," she adds.

Married at First Sight fans react to Khumo's interview

@tibuCooks said:

"Marriage is not for everyone, but this lady was made for it shem."

@nokuthulamoerane6081 replied:

"At some point, people's choices may differ from ours. If she's happy, let her be; don't be bitter about her marriage. Your turn will come. Some people in this comment section nkare ba bitter nyana."

@mkhonzakoketso9540 wrote:

"She came to address abafazi who do extracurricular activities with her husband, but I just can't prove it."

@refiloekhoabane710 reacted:

"I admire the confidence she has in her husband; it is beautiful to watch."

@LethaboLovesOra wrote:

"What she says doesn't align with what is written on her face and her aura. And no, I'm not talking about looks. Happiness will always radiate from the inside out."

@LethaboLovesOra responded:

"Never forgive a cheater. You'll live to regret it. Calling the girls he's chatting to behind your back is him making you the clown in the circus. Why is he pursuing other women when you correctly pointed out that Everyone knows he's with you? Why is he allowing other women to disrespect you and laugh behind your back? There is absolutely nothing mature about allowing someone to treat you like a doormat. Eish, this young lady,nkare nka loma screen. Marriage is so beautiful, but when your husband brings other people into your marriage, something inside you just dies; that's facts."

'Married at First Sight SA's Khumo Ngobeni celebrates being married to Thabang.

Source: Twitter

Married at First Sight SA’ renewed for another season, SA reacts

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that the South African reality TV show Married At First Sight has been officially renewed for a 3rd season.

Entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald shared the official news on his social media page.

Many netizens had mixed feelings about the show's renewal as they flooded the comment section with their reactions.

