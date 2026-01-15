“Atchar”: Usher’s Singing Lookalike Leaves the Internet Laughing

A man who could be considered the award-winning singer Usher's lookalike hopped online to sing one of his songs

The man wore accessories that covered parts of his face but still bore a resemblance to the hitmaker

Social media users were thoroughly entertained, and some people joked that they thought they were seeing double

The online crowd was stunned to see Usher's lookalike. Images: @usher

Source: Instagram

Multi-talented, award-winning singer Usher Raymond IV, simply known as Usher, had one man lip-syncing to his classic 2010 hit There Goes My Baby. While the song played, people were more focused on the man's facial features, which bore a striking resemblance to those of the American singer.

TikTok content creator TheBangerMan uploaded the video on 13 January 2026. While he wore a beanie and sunglasses, which covered half his face, the accessories contributed to the similarities. Like Usher, the man delivered the song with much passion as he sat in a vehicle at an unknown location.

Watch the TikTok video posted on TheBangerMan's account below:

Usher's lookalike entertains the online crowd

Thousands of social media users took to the comment section with their messages, with some admitting that they were fooled into believing it was the real Usher, while others cracked jokes.

People were amused when they saw the Usher lookalike. Image: The Good Brigade

Source: Getty Images

@craigjones007 comically wrote under the post:

"Atchar."

@verse_major stated with humour:

"Usher after Dezembering a little too hard."

@reignromeogrey jokingly said to the public:

"You guys know this is Usher in another dimension, but I just can't prove it."

@setloholo_sa_bafokeng4 shared in the comments:

"And then there’s us who only look like our siblings, finish and klaar."

An intrigued @abernathyhayes remarked:

"Who told you to do this? You may be on to something."

@caslynkeesha told the online community:

"I think it's time for me to sleep. I'm starting to see things."

