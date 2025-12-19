South African controversial Shebeshxt has a lookalike who recently went viral

An online user shared a video of the rapper's doppelganger taking over his gigs while he is in jail

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Shebe's lookalike

Bathong, who would've thought that the popular controversial Lekompo rapper Shebeshxt would have a lookalike who is already taking over his festive season gigs, while he remains behind bars.

On Thursday, 18 December 2025, an online user @AyandaYandiey posted a video of the Ambulance hitmaker's doppelganger getting onstage to perform the star's hit songs. This clip circulated on social media just after it was revealed that the star's bail application was denied and he will spend the festive season in prison.

The clip quickly garnered over 340K views, 3K likes, and over 140 comments on X (formerly Twitter).

Watch the footage below:

SA reacts to Shebe's lookalike

Shortly after the star's lookalike was revealed on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@LoverOAGS said:

"Lol, an opportunist of the highest note. Shebe will deal with him when he comes out."

@RealManKev wrote:

"If I were him, I’d run with it and never look back, I’d even get a ghost writer if I have to lol."

@ThatBrothaMo commented:

"Everyday we get new evidence backing the statement: South Africa is a movie!”

@BarolongClan responded:

"One thing I like about Shabba Shabba is that he is not violent towards the fans."

@msmonakhisi replied:

"The best funny thing I saw on the internet today. Good replica, plan B. You've got to agree that SA is a movie. Deep down, I like this. I can't find the option to download. I hope it was planned that they create this so that he attends all shebe's gigs while he is in prison, and I hope shebe will still get his share."

@crazythatoo mentioned:

"Where is Tribby Wadi Bhozza? He should be claiming it right now, because his rival is in jail…His management is sleeping if he’s not booking all those gigs that were supposed to be Shebeshxt’s."

@m74218590 tweeted:

"He could genuinely and legitimately get sued for this…Using someone else’s likeness to make money…"

@ArtSetshedi shared:

"He must disappear once Shebe comes out because the amount of slaps that he is going to collect."

@dmisspdp wrote:

"Just remember, there's always somebody who wants it and is waiting for just a small window to open, and they will grab it. Don't you believe me? Keep taking it for granted."

Police argue jail will rehabilitate Shebeshxt

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that during the continuation of Shebeshxt's bail hearing on Wednesday, 10 December 2025, police made serious allegations against the Lekompo musician.

The investigating officer in this case alleged that being behind bars would be great for the Lekompo singer's rehabilitation.

