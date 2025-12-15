On Monday, 15 December 2025, Magistrate Godfrey Netshiozwi finally announced when the verdict for Shebeshxt's bail application would be delivered

This was after Shebeshxt's lawyer, Isaac Mokgopo of Ramusi Attorneys, completed the closing arguments

Social media users reacted with mixed opinions: some pleaded for leniency, while others called for him to face consequences as a warning to others

The Polokwane Magistrates’ Court has set a date for the bail ruling in the case of musician Shebeshxt.

Shebeshxt has been in and out of the Polokwane Magistrates' Court since his arrest on attempted murder charges in November 2025, following an incident in which he allegedly shot and injured a fan in October 2025.

Magistrate Godfrey Netshiozwi finally set a date for Shebeshxt’s bail ruling after his lawyer, Isaac Mokgopo, under the instruction of Ramusi Attorneys, concluded closing arguments on Monday, 15 December 2025.

Shebeshxt awaits bail verdict as court finally sets judgment date

Magistrate Godfrey Netshiozwi postponed Shebeshxt's bail hearing to Wednesday, 17 December 2025, as shown in a video shared by Limpopo Chronicle on X (formerly Twitter). The judgment will be delivered then.

“Therefore, this court is preparing to deliver judgment in this matter, which the judgment as I have indicated, will be delivered on Wednesday at half past 11 in the morning. So, this case is therefore postponed to the 17th of December 2025 at half past 11 in the morning for judgment, which will be delivered by this court,” the magistrate said.

Mzansi reacts as court finally sets Shebeshxt's bail ruling date

Social media users flooded the comments with mixed reactions. While others pleaded for leniency, some suggested that the courts should make Shebeshxt an example for would-be offenders.

Here are some of the comments:

@ContextPSL said:

“Okay, take him out; he has learned his lesson. You can take him back on 2 January. It’s going to be a boring December without Shebe 🥲😭”

@PhDHlungwani shared:

“It is out of our love for you, Shebe, that we want you to go to jail. Correctional Services must take effect and ensure that you return a rehabilitated individual who respects the laws of this country and knows how to live with others🙏🏾”

@Iebzzzza argued:

“He made a very solid application for bail. He must be granted bail.”

@ContextPSL shared:

“Every Lekompo artist is going through something this year💔💔😔 Shandesh and Janesh will eat good.”

@Bhuti_MaYellow asked:

“Aren’t courts closing today, the 15th?”

@Letsoaloalex1 remarked:

“He's learning the hard way.”

@nk_nkagele claimed:

“Lawyers charge a minimum of R15k for a court appearance. This is the sixth time they appear.”

@djstago remarked:

"This trial is fast becoming a Netflix blockbuster."

Police argue jail will rehabilitate Shebeshxt

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that during the continuation of Shebeshxt's bail hearing on Wednesday, 10 December 2025, police made serious allegations against the Lekompo musician.

The investigating officer in this case alleged that being behind bars would be great for the Lekompo singer's rehabilitation.

