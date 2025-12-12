Eben Etzebeth's cousin, Emile, has hit back at those criticizing the Springboks star after the eye-gouging incident during South Africa's win over Wales in Cardiff during their end of the year tour.

The 34-year-old was hit with a 12-game ban after being found guilty of eye-gouging Welsh player Alex Mann, an incident the Boks star claimed was not intentional while reacting after the verdict on social media.

He accepted the guilt and will willingly serve the suspension imposed on him as he clearly stated that he deserved it.

Emile Etzebeth claps back at critics

Emile Etzebeth was in the comment section of Eben's post while sharing his own side of the story concerning the unfortunate incident and apologizing to fans on social media.

The Springboks lock shared series of video footage from the incident on his post as he tried to prove that his action was not an intentional.

While reacting to the post, Emile hits backs at critics, he commented, “Never doubted you! Once again, the media tried their tactics to change the narrative.”

Emile ended his comment with a colloquial South African swear word.

Source: Briefly News