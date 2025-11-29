South Africa rugby national team head coach Rassie Erasmus has shared his thoughts on Eben Etzebeth's red card during Springboks' win over Wales in Cardiff.

Erasmus, commenting on Eben Etzebeth’s late red card, said he was unsure what he could say at that moment, but admitted it did not look good and that he felt the decision was justified. He added that he wasn’t certain whether Etzebeth had been provoked, but stressed that such behaviour was not how they wanted to play.

He also offered words of encouragement for Wales, noting that things can change quickly and that a lot can shift within a year. Erasmus pointed out that Wales had lost many experienced players in a short period — players he had coached against who understood the Welsh mindset and identity — and said that losing around 15 players at once is difficult, but that things would eventually come right for them.

The bulk of the Springbok coaching staff and a group of players are scheduled to leave for South Africa on Sunday and are expected to arrive at home or at their respective provincial unions and clubs on Monday.

Source: Briefly News